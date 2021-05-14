New Zealand's largest hotel suite opens at Park Hyatt Auckland

Park Hyatt Auckland's Presidential suite has an indoor courtyard, gym and baby grand piano. Photo / Park Hyatt Auckland

14 May, 2021

New Zealand's largest hotel suite with floor-to-ceiling views of Auckland's Waitematā Harbour is opening at the prestigious 5-star Park Hyatt hotel.

The Presidential complex on the top floor is 370sqm in total, boasting an internal courtyard, wrap-around balcony and suite.

Inside, guests can enjoy playing a baby grand piano, cooking in a full service kitchen and soaking in a bath tub with a view. Hiring a private chef for a "special event" is also an option.

The Presidential suite has a wraparound furnished balcony with views of Auckland's Waitematā Harbour. Photo / Park Hyatt Auckland

The suite has a king bed, separate living and dining areas and an internal boardroom for "private meetings or dining".

It also has a personal gym, walk-in wardrobe, marble bathroom with a separate powder room and "secure VIP access". A two-bedroom option is also available.

Park Hyatt Auckland could not confirm a specific price for the Presidential suite because it said it varied depending on the time of year.

But the most expensive price for a suite was $15,000, it said.

Where a price would normally be displayed on the website booking page, it says "call to reserve".

The luxurious suite is one of a collection of six launching at the waterfront hotel.

They range in prices between $395 and $15,000.

The Presidential suite has a marble bathroom and separate powder room. Photo / Park Hyatt Auckland

"The support we have seen from both Australia and the domestic market has been promising, illustrating enthusiasm for top level accommodation," general manager Brett Sweetman said.

"With the travel restrictions, it is wonderful for Auckland to finally have a world-renowned luxury hotel available for Kiwis - and now Australians."

The Harbour suite is a 71sqm corner suite with harbour views, balcony, dining area and bathroom with rain shower and soaking tub.

It costs $1110 per night as the average standard rate according to the website.

The Harbour suite is the smallest of the six new suites at Park Hyatt Auckland. Photo / Park Hyatt Auckland

The 127sqm Executive Suite – with an average standard rate of $3860 per night - has a separate powder room and larger furnished balcony.

The 135sqm Executive Rooftop Suite has a kitchenette, furnished balcony, dining area and separate soaking tub.

The 141sqm corner Chairman's suite has a full kitchen, separate living and dining areas and separate powder room.

The second largest suite, the Chairman, has a full-service kitchen, living and dining areas and powder room. Photo / Park Hyatt Auckland

In 2015 Queenstown's Eichardt's Private Hotel claimed to have New Zealand's most expensive hotel suite with a price tag of $10,000 a night.

But it pales in comparison to the world's priciest luxury accommodation according to The Luxury Travel Expert.

The Empathy Suite Sky Villa at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas has a price tag of USD $100,000 a night.