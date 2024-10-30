Advertisement
New Zealand’s first three-person swing on the way for Queenstown

Katie Oliver
By
Multimedia Journalist, Christchurch·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand is set to add a new swing to its Kawerau Bridge site. Photo / Supplied

Pioneering adventure company AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand has just received approval for the country’s first three-person adventure swing.

The proposed Kawarau Swing is designed to launch from a platform on the southern banks of the Kawarau River, sending thrill-seekers swinging up to 35m high across the picturesque river before being winched back up to the platform.

Resource consent for the Kawerau swing, which meets District Plan requirements, was granted by Queenstown Lakes District Council this month.

The new swing will offer single, tandem or three-person rides and is designed to be an inclusive option for all thrill-seekers.

AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand wants to add a swing at its Kawerau Bridge site. Photo / Supplied
AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand CEO David Mitchell said the swing will complement the existing facilities, “enriching” the experience for visitors.

“The swing launch zone is adjacent to the Kawarau Bungy viewing platform, so spectators will have a prime view of all the action as their friends and family swing across the Kawarau Gorge,” he said.

AJHBNZ co-founder and managing director Henry van Asch said the new addition will add a level of personal challenge to the bungy and zipline at the Bungy centre.

“It’s an opportunity for a wider audience to create lasting memories and embrace our ethos of ‘Live More and Fear Less’.”

The company will also install its recent tourism-tech innovation, EpicShot, at the swing – complementing the 13 cameras installed at the Kawarau Bungy Centre since June this year.

EpicShot, AJHBNZ’s subsidiary business, is a software platform that uses embedded iPhone 15 technology and a custom iOS app to record and edit content for customers in real time.

Detailed designs for the swing are expected to be completed over the summer, with the swing ready for action by next winter.

”All stages of development will incorporate AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand’s proven safety systems, built on more than 30 years of experience in delivering thrilling yet safe adventures,” Mitchell said.

As part of the development, about 2000 native species will be planted along the northern face of the Kawerau Gorge.

Katie Oliver is a Christchurch-based Multimedia Journalist and breaking news reporter.

