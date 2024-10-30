AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand CEO David Mitchell said the swing will complement the existing facilities, “enriching” the experience for visitors.

“The swing launch zone is adjacent to the Kawarau Bungy viewing platform, so spectators will have a prime view of all the action as their friends and family swing across the Kawarau Gorge,” he said.

AJHBNZ co-founder and managing director Henry van Asch said the new addition will add a level of personal challenge to the bungy and zipline at the Bungy centre.

“It’s an opportunity for a wider audience to create lasting memories and embrace our ethos of ‘Live More and Fear Less’.”

The company will also install its recent tourism-tech innovation, EpicShot, at the swing – complementing the 13 cameras installed at the Kawarau Bungy Centre since June this year.

EpicShot, AJHBNZ’s subsidiary business, is a software platform that uses embedded iPhone 15 technology and a custom iOS app to record and edit content for customers in real time.

Detailed designs for the swing are expected to be completed over the summer, with the swing ready for action by next winter.

”All stages of development will incorporate AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand’s proven safety systems, built on more than 30 years of experience in delivering thrilling yet safe adventures,” Mitchell said.

As part of the development, about 2000 native species will be planted along the northern face of the Kawerau Gorge.

Katie Oliver is a Christchurch-based Multimedia Journalist and breaking news reporter.

