Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

New Zealand’s cell-tower rules need to reviewed – Editorial

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

Just where cell towers are located can upset residents. Photo / File

Just where cell towers are located can upset residents. Photo / File

Editorial

THE FACTS

  • Residents in Gisborne and Tauranga are protesting cell towers being built near their homes.
  • They claim a lack of consultation and some fear health impacts, although Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora has tried to provide reassurance.
  • The companies involved say the towers improve connectivity and are legally permitted without requiring consultation.

Residents upset over roadside cell towers being built near their homes have every right to feel aggrieved.

After all, who wants a giant, ugly, industrial-looking telecommunications pole near where they live?

This scenario has played out plenty of times across New Zealand, with the latest examples to make

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand