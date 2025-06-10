Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Protests against 15-metre cell tower in residential Gisborne street

James Pocock
By
Chief Reporter, Gisborne Herald·Gisborne Herald·
5 mins to read

About 30 residents gathered last week to protest a cell tower being built outside a residential property on Seymour Rd in Gisborne. Photo / James Pocock

About 30 residents gathered last week to protest a cell tower being built outside a residential property on Seymour Rd in Gisborne. Photo / James Pocock

Residents of a Gisborne street protesting a 15-metre cell tower going up outside a home have blocked work from progressing more than once since it began.

They say they are frustrated the district council and company did not consult with them, and some believe the tower could have health impacts.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Gisborne Herald

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Gisborne Herald