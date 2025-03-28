“What is the impact of these towers being so close to people’s homes?”
Hayes and the residents were not opposed to 5G and tower installation but “just want the tower to go somewhere else”.
They don’t want the tower relocated to another unsuspecting street but somewhere like the nearby Greerton industrial area along SH29 and Oropi Rd.
The tower would be on a blind corner if it were to be installed at its current location and would be at the end of a span of road containing multiple driveways, she said.
Member of Parliament for Tauranga Sam Uffindell said he had received correspondence from concerned residents about the tower’s placement in Greerton.
“I can understand their concerns – very few people want a large tower outside their home.”
The cell site on Waimapu St will replace a streetlight in the road reserve designated for infrastructure such as power, water, sewerage, fibre cables, and cell sites, Connexa’s planning and engagement lead, Fiona Matthews, said in an email.
“It [the location] meets the planning rules, and it is within the search ring to provide the necessary capacity and coverage for the community.”
Alternative sites were considered but found unsuitable.
Matthews said the intersection of Fraser St, Chadwick St, and Oropi Rd, along with Pemberton Park, was investigated as alternative locations.