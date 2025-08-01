A person has been spotted surfing at Scarborough Beach despite a national tsunami warning. Video / Supplied

New Zealanders warned even small tsunamis pose risks to people in water, nearby shorelines

GeoNet has urged New Zealanders to take every tsunami seriously, regardless of its height and length.

Yesterday, the country’s entire coastline was on notice after the sixth most severe quake in history struck off the coast of Russia’s Far Eastern Kamchatka coast on Wednesday.

The magnitude 8.8 earthquake triggered tsunami warnings across the Pacific.

GeoNet said tsunamis weren’t just towering waves crashing onto shorelines.

“Tsunamis behave more like fast-flowing tides than regular ocean waves, carrying water and debris in and offshore and generating strong currents as they do so.