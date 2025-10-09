Advertisement
New Zealanders’ health is getting worse and it’s costing us billions each year - Sarah Dalton

Opinion by
Sarah Dalton
Sarah Dalton is executive director of the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists, a union which represents 6300 senior doctors and dentists.

NZ’s life expectancy has stalled for the first time in 60 years, signalling a major health decline. Photo / 123RF

THE FACTS

  • Statistics New Zealand reports life expectancy has stalled for the first time in 60 years.
  • Health declines since 2011 are costing between $2.6 billion and $8.6 billion annually.
  • The working-age population is becoming smaller and sicker, impacting productivity and the economy.

Our health is going backwards. This year, Statistics New Zealand reports overall life expectancy in New Zealand has stalled for the first time in 60 years.

Our analysis of New Zealand Health Survey data shows since 2011, the proportion of adults in excellent health has decreased by 43%

