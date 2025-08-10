Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sponsored by Milford

Milford

Ageing fast, saving slow: NZ’s retirement timebomb keeps ticking


New Zealanders are ageing faster than we’re saving, and unless we make changes, many Kiwis could face retirement without enough money to live comfortably.

Like many other countries, our population is ageing rapidly and in just five years, we’ll have more than one million people aged over 65.

“We’re ageing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save