New Zealand

ASMS warns of Health NZ’s spend on locums as senior doctors strike for second day – The Front Page

Chelsea Daniels
The Front Page podcast host·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

ASMS executive director Sarah Dalton speaks to The Front Page to break down the latest in talks, and what we can do in future.

Thousands of senior doctors are on strike until midnight, after walking off the job yesterday.

Their long-running pay dispute with Health New Zealand continues, with doctors saying the latest offer represents a “real pay cut” when recruitment and retention are critical.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Simeon Brown claims they’re

