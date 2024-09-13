Powell, a former New Zealand Army colonel, and his wife, Sharon Hunter, organised logistics and helped drive the 16 ambulances to an Australian-based ship that would carry them the 20,000km to Europe.

A team of 20 drivers from New Zealand, Poland, France, Germany, the United States, Canada, Britain and Ukraine successfully drove the ambulances from where they landed in Germany to Kyiv, some 2000km away.

He said army officials were “absolutely thrilled” to receive the vehicles.

“They will be used to evacuate injured soldiers, but they will also be able to be used to carry out evacuations after curfew.

“The army is the only one allowed to operate after curfew. The paramedics who will operate these vehicles will save numerous lives.”

Powell said the ambulances were right-hand drive and, like much of continental Europe, Ukrainians drive on the right.

“But that won’t be an impediment.”

Serviceman Oleksandr Shpak told the Kyiv Post that while the ambulances were not all-wheel drive, they would use them between stabilisation points and hospitals.

“It’s important that everything here is in working order; we don’t need to make additional repairs to the vehicles or equipment,” he said.

“We can connect oxygen devices, masks, resuscitation equipment and wheelchairs are in good condition. There are even stretchers for the wounded.”

In August 2023, with support from Hato Hone St John, Kiwi Kare delivered seven decommissioned ambulances filled with medical supplies to the war-torn country along with logistics support vehicles, such as large vans, 4x4 cars, and a 13-tonne truck.

The organisation has also been using recycled electrical water boilers collected from across Ukraine to fabricate stoves and water heaters.

Powell said Ukrainians had described the project as “life-saving” and it was now being run year-round.

“To date, we have distributed over 2500 stoves to families in desperate need. Ukrainian fabricators strip and re-weld the recycled cylinders, and we distribute them to red zone areas where power and water infrastructure has been completely destroyed”.

