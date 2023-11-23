Voyager 2023 media awards
Kiwis moving to Australia: Is the grass really greener over the ditch?

Ben Leahy
10 mins to read
The Heralds Julia Gabel goes over the facts and unpacks whether it is or it isn't worth jumping the ditch. Video / NZ Herald

Five Kiwis share their experiences of moving from New Zealand to Australia, from the day-to-day cost of living to salaries, house prices and how Kiwi kids have adjusted to life in the “Lucky Country”.

