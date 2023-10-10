More people have been moving to New Zealand since the pandemic-era border closures ended. And the numbers have been reaching record highs. Photo / Getty Images

More people have been moving to New Zealand since the pandemic-era border closures ended. And the numbers have been reaching record highs. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand’s population has surged, with a record gain of 110,000 migrants in the year to August 31, Stats NZ today.

“Annual migrant arrivals reached an all-time high of 225,400 in the August 2023 year,” Stats NZ population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said.

Migration across the border surged on both directions.

“The 115,100 migrant departures were just below the annual record of 117,400 in the February 2012 year,” Islam said.

Net migration is the difference between migrant arrivals and migrant departures.

There was a net migration loss of 42,600 New Zealand citizens in the latest data, approaching the record loss of 44,400 in the February 2012 year.

Stats NZ’s latest figures (for the year to March) indicate that about 53 per cent of those Kiwis headed to Australia.

Citizens of India, the Philippines, China, Fiji, and South Africa drove the net migration gains.

This is the first year in New Zealand’s history that net migration gains have exceeded 100,000, revised estimates showed annual net migration went through that mark in the July year.

In less than a year and half, (since autumn 2022) net migration gains of non-New Zealand citizens, have amounted to 167,500 people - more than the population of Hamilton.

That net migration gain compared with a net migration loss of 32,300 non-New Zealand citizens in the 24 months from April 2020 to March 2022, when Covid-related border and travel restrictions were in place.





After a huge surge in arrivals in months after the borders opened, the net migration rate has hit a new annual high every month this year.

A net migration gain of 96,200 was recorded in the year to July 31.

Kiwibank card spending data yesterday suggested the retail sector was feeling gloomy, but new migrants could offer those businesses a lifeline.

But ASB senior economist Mark Smith in August said months of strong net migration had not delivered the economic or housing market boom many people might have expected.