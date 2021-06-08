New Zealand universities slide in global ranking, University of Auckland makes top 100

The University of Auckland is the only New Zealand university among the top 100 universities in the world. Photo / File

The University of Auckland is the only New Zealand university among the top 100 universities in the world. Photo / File

Most New Zealand universities have dropped rankings in the latest survey rating the world's universities.

The University of Auckland is the only New Zealand university among the top 100 in the world despite slipping four places to 85.

Auckland University of Technology, Massey University, Victoria University and the University of Otago have also fallen in quality, according to the overall rankings by global higher education analysts Quacquarelli Symonds.

Bucking the trend are Lincoln University which rose 15 place to 372, the University of Canterbury up 12 places to 258 and the University of Waikato up two places to 373.

In terms of academic reputation, seven of New Zealand's eight ranked universities also dropped in ranking compared to the previous year.

Concerningly, six of the eight universities ranked outside the top 500 universities for faculty/student ratio suggesting a need to expand the national teaching capacity.

QS director of research Ben Sowter said New Zealand was not alone in experiencing systemic teaching challenges.

"Across the QS world rankings, we are seeing higher education systems struggle to increase teaching capacity at rates commensurate with rising student demand and the desire to attract international students.

"However, as extensive engagement with those students makes clear, the extent to which a university experience features personalised learning is an essential factor in choosing a study destination – so it is imperative that this challenge is acknowledged and combated."

Massachusetts Institute of Technology holds the world number one record for the 10th year in a row.

The University of Oxford in the UK has taken second place for the first time since 2006. Stanford University and the University of Cambridge are jointly placed third.

New Zealand's Ranked Universities:

The University of Auckland - 85

University of Otago - 194

Victoria University - 236

University of Canterbury (Te Whare Wananga o Waitaha) - 258

Massey University - 284

Lincoln University - 372

University of Waikato - 373

Auckland University of Technology - 451

Source: QS World Rankings