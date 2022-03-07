Police trial new plug-in hybrid patrol cars. Video / New Zealand Police

New Zealand police are trying to reduce the size of their footprint with the trial of a plug-in electric hybrid car.

The Skoda Superb iV in full NZ Police livery is being tested by frontline staff in various parts of the country after recent evaluations of performance under a full load of kit and equipment.

"There is an expectation on us to decarbonise our fleet but vehicles have to be fully operational and fit for purpose to meet our operational requirements," said Inspector Brian Yanko, Manager Fleet Service Group.

The Skoda Superb iV can travel 62km on electric power alone. Photo / NZ Police

The PHEV can run like other hybrids, on petrol or battery, and has a range of over 900km, making it suited to frontline duties where downtime for charging can be factored in: the Superb can be recharged from a 240-volt wall socket in about seven hours.

Yanko said the PHEV would not be suitable for a 24/7 metro environment "where the engine never cools down" but looks likely to meet the needs of staff in other urban or rural settings, or for example in community roles.

The car can plug into a 240-volt wall socket and recharges in seven hours. Photo / NZ Police

The car is one of three currently undergoing trials with one as an executive pool car and another an unmarked operational vehicle also being put through its paces.

This is part of the police's commitment to reduce the environmental impact of its fleet, which is currently around 3500 vehicles, including around 2200 liveried patrol cars.

Long-term, the police aim to adopt non-petrol and emissions-free vehicles as technology allows and a number of models are being assessed. Skoda NZ is outlining its electric vehicle programme and future models for release in New Zealand and has already helped reduce police emissions with the adoption of the Skoda Superb which produces up to 30 per cent fewer emissions than the Holdens they replaced.

The vehicle will help NZ Police to decarbonise its fleet. Photo / NZ Police

The initiative is part-funded by the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA), the branch of Government supporting the Public Sector in reducing carbon emissions - including a push to encourage use of EVs.

The iV (intelligent vehicle) combines a 1.4-litre petrol engine with an 85kw electric motor and can travel 62km on electric power alone and uses just 1.4 litres of petrol per 100km.

The police of the future will have comparatively small feet indeed.