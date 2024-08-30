Police have arrestd 190 people in NZ and Australia in a transtasman operation targeting organised crime groups and drugs.

It comes just weeks after Taskforce Morpheus, another joint operation between New Zealand and Australian authorities, targeting motorcycle gangs.

National Organised Crime Group director Detective Superintendent Greg Williams said it was “a significant loss for criminal entities that wallow in the misery they create”.

He said the operation was part of ongoing efforts to “hit New Zealand’s illicit drug supply lines” and the number of arrests reflected the risk drug suppliers and dealers were willing to take to make money.

“This wasn’t an operation targeting the people who smoke a joint at the weekend – Taskforce Vitreus’s week of action targeted the suppliers and organised crime groups that profit from people’s pain,” Williams said.

“We know for a fact that organised crime is a significant driver of harm and illegal activity.

“These groups don’t care about their users or the fact so many people with addiction issues have to steal or rob others to fund their habits.”

Williams said the “criminals” behind the orperations “want only the money and the market share”.

“Simply, they don’t care if your house gets broken into, they don’t care if a user ends up in hospital or dies,” he said.

“The only thing that matters to them is getting their next customer.”

Detective Superintendent Greg Williams says the latest operation by police and other authorities was part of ongoing efforts to “hit New Zealand’s illicit drug supply lines”. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Customs’ intelligence analysis and investigations expertise played a “key role” in the operation, said investigations manager Dominic Adams.

“These criminals need to understand that we will respond to their illicit activities with the united forces of our investigations, intelligence and enforcement partners which reach across borders to detect and disrupt the harm and hit the profits of organised crime,” he said.

Williams said the NOCG would continue to work with international counterparts to “stage covert and overt campaigns that target and frustrate criminal entities”.

“There will be more operations like this in the future, and we will do our best to be a thorn deep in their side.”

Illicit drugs seized New Zealand’s border:

Methamphetamine: 4.37kg and 10 pills

Cannabis leaf: 7.82kg and 61 seeds

Cannabis plants: 162

Cocaine: 101.67g

GBL/GHB: 1.39kg

Ketamine: 466.75

MDMA: 4.14kg and 12 tabs

Pseudoephedrine (used to manufacture meth): 25.39kg

Ephedrine: 2.38kg

Checking what's in MDMA.



