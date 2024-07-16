Chopin and Prokofiev’s sonatas complete the promising concert pianist’s impressive repertoire. The programme is beautifully balanced, with varied miniatures like Gareth Farr’s The Horizon from Owhiro Bay, Gershwin’s Three Preludes and Gao Ping’s “Nostalgia” framing the two larger-scale works.

New Zealand-born Jiang is a Juilliard graduate and holds an Artist Diploma from the Peabody Institute. Her performances have been featured on BBC News, ABC Australia, and RNZ Concert, amongst others, and she has won numerous prizes at prestigious competitions including the Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition.

Recently, on July 4, she performed Prokofiev’s famously difficult Piano Concerto Number 2 with the Auckland Philharmonia receiving rave reviews for her performance.

In an introduction to her programme, she said: ”When I left New Zealand at the age of 18 to move to New York City for further studies, I was full of optimism and excitement.

“Now 10 years later (armed with perhaps a slightly different sense of optimism and excitement), I’m thrilled to present a programme that reflects not only my journey thus far but the person that I am becoming. This programme is an eclectic blend of sounds both old and new, with a particular New Zealand and American flair,” she said.

■ Come along to the Concert Chamber on Thursday, July 25 to hear this talented musician perform live. Tickets are available in advance from the box office of the Royal Whanganui Opera House, or at the door (cash only, no eftpos). Adults $40, seniors $35, CMW subscribers $25 (or pre-pay), students $5.