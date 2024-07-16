Ingrid Culliford is chairwoman of Chamber Music Whanganui.
OPINION
Chamber Music Whanganui is excited to present emerging pianist Sylvia Jiang in partnership with Chamber Music New Zealand. As part of her debut national tour as a soloist, this brilliant up-and-coming musician will perform on Thursday, July 25, at 7.30pm in the Concert Chamber of the Whanganui War Memorial Centre.
Jiang’s seven-centre national tour features a rich and challenging solo piano programme inspired by the idea of “home” – both in a broad sense and through the artist’s personal lens on the feeling of belonging.
Her exceptional talent as a performer shines through her interpretations of works by New Zealand composers, American music reminiscent of her time in New York City, and compositions reflecting her family’s Chinese heritage.