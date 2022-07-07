The Beehive in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Michael Neilson is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

A former Parliamentary worker has been charged with fraud and obtaining funds by deception relating to an invoice of over $55,000.

The staffer worked in the Parliamentary Counsel Office, which is responsible for writing the country's laws.

Chief Parliamentary Counsel Cassie Nicholson said the alleged fraud was detected through their own team.

The alleged fraud, obtaining funds by deception, related to an invoice of $55,200 in 2019, she said.

"When I became aware of the alleged fraud, after the employee had left, I acted immediately in line with PCO's fraud policies, which included referring the matter to the police," Nicholson said.

"I am deeply disappointed this has happened because the Parliamentary Counsel Office stands on its integrity.

"My priority now is to ensure that justice is done, and that the money is recovered for the New Zealand taxpayer."

While the matter was before the courts Nicholson said she would not comment further.