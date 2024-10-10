After contacting the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, her situation was passed on to the New Zealand embassy in Cairo, Egypt.

Ambassador Amy Laurenson was able to secure places on an evacuation flight for Canadian citizens out of Lebanon.

“On the way to the airport wasn’t easy. We had to go very early just to make sure it was the best time,” Al Zuhouri said.

“The driver who dropped us at the airport said this time would be the best time to get you to the airport just to make sure there wasn’t much going on.”

Al Zuhouri and her children flew from Beirut to Istanbul, spending three days in Turkey’s largest city. She then flew from Turkey back to New Zealand via Dubai, arriving on Tuesday.

“It was not easy with three kids. My youngest is 2 years old so I had to stay awake the whole time and try and keep them distracted and quiet the whole time.”

The ordeal has left Al Zuhouri and her children exhausted but still concerned for her loved ones back in Lebanon.

“The conflict is still there and it is getting worse and worse. It is not easy for us to leave them,” she said.

“It’s not easy for us to communicate with them because the internet is very poor at the moment in Lebanon.”

New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) had issued an advisory to not travel to the region.

MFAT said Kiwis who needed urgent consular assistance should call their round-the-clock emergency line and urged people to shelter in place and follow local authorities’ instructions.

“For months, we have strongly urged New Zealanders not to travel to Lebanon, and for those that are there to leave. Many travellers have heeded this advice,” an MFAT spokeswoman told the Herald.

“MFAT is in daily contact with registered New Zealanders that remain in Lebanon.

“Since late last week, the main carrier operating flights out of Beirut has been Middle East Airlines. Over 30 flights are operating daily, but there is significant demand for these, with few seats remaining. We encourage New Zealanders to continue working with airlines and their travel agent to secure departure bookings as they become available.”

Thirty New Zealanders are currently in Lebanon listed with SafeTravel.

