New Zealand

New Zealand journalist Charlotte Bellis praised for frontline reporting for Al Jazeera from Afghanistan

8 minutes to read
Kiwi journalist for Al Jazeera only 1 of 3 women at Taliban conference. She asks the Taliban about women's rights. Video / Al Jazeera

Kurt Bayer
By:

NZ Herald reporter based in Christchurch

New Zealand-born Al Jazeera journalist Charlotte Bellis witnessed history unfold on Sunday with the fall of Kabul into the hands of the Taliban. Her remarkable reporting, and intimate contacts within the infamous fundamentalist Islamist regime,

