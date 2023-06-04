Defence Minister Andrew Little said the signing of a declaration of intent is a significant step towards stronger defence cooperation between New Zealand and Japan. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Defence Minister Andrew Little said the signing of a declaration of intent is a significant step towards stronger defence cooperation between New Zealand and Japan. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A declaration of intent for further military cooperation between New Zealand and Japan has been signed by each country’s defence ministers as tensions continue to rise in the Indo-Pacific region.

The statement results from talks that have lasted more than two years, including consultation with partners in the Pacific to ensure alignment with regional goals.

New Zealand Defence Minister Andrew Little said it represents a reaffirmation of New Zealand and Japan’s commitment to working together to achieve common goals and interests, as supported by their Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

“This is a significant step towards stronger defence cooperation between New Zealand and Japan,” Little said.

“As outlined in the 2021 Defence Assessment, our collective efforts to support Pacific partners are most effective when they are coherent, complementary, and appropriate for the region.”

Little said New Zealand and Japan’s emergency response with international partners to the eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano in January 2022 “reinforced the value in us finding opportunities to further strengthen our relationship and working together in a more coordinated and collaborative way”.

“Both countries acknowledge the ‘2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent’ being developed by the Pacific Islands Forum as a long-term strategy for the Pacific region,” Little said.

“That strategy will be used as a guide for New Zealand and Japan to work together in support of Pacific priorities.

“Now we will both look to strengthen collaboration with Pacific partners and regional institutions on priority areas of cooperation including maritime security, humanitarian and disaster relief, and climate change.”

The signing comes amid tension in the Pacific, the ongoing feud between superpowers the United States and China, and the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Little told the Herald last month New Zealand already picked a side decades ago and reaffirmed support for Ukraine.

“We are a small country,” Little told the Herald. “We depend on the rest of the world signing up and adhering to the international rule of law.”

Also last month, in response to growing concerns about China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific region, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Papua New Guinea’s Minister for Defence Win Bakri Daki penned the Bilateral Defence Co-operation and Shiprider agreements at Apec Haus in Port Moresby.

PNG Prime Minister James Marape said the milestone agreements were “important for the continued partnership of Papua New Guinea and the United States”.

“It’s mutually beneficial, it secures our national interests,” Marape said.

Despite opposition from the general public, Marape insists the agreements are constitutional and will benefit PNG.

Earlier this year, it was also announced Australia will purchase US-manufactured, nuclear-powered attack submarines to modernise its fleet as a part of the Aukus agreement.

The agreement between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States for the “exchange of naval nuclear propulsion information” known as Aukus, was signed in 2021. It has been touted as the cornerstone for a strengthened security alliance related to a “free and open Indo-Pacific” and rules-based international order.

- Additional reporting by RNZ and AP