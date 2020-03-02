New data by the Reserve Bank showed 40 per cent of first-home buyers who took out a new home loan last month had deposits of less than 20 per cent of the loan value.
When combined with increasing property prices it has left many exposed to huge debts and interest repayments.
"As with every story, there's always two sides," Norwell said.
"For homeowners, they are likely to be pleased with the capital growth of their property – particularly if they're planning on upgrading in the short to medium term. But for many people it shows just how unaffordable buying a house has become."
First-home buyers needed help from innovative new ideas, such as rent to buy and shared-ownership models as well as financial grants and savings schemes, she said.
Norwell said the housing market's incredible run had been driven by prices soaring in different regions at different times.
In 2011, house price increases were strongest in Marlborough, Tasman and Otago, before Auckland and Canterbury led the pack from late 2012 through to 2015.
In the past three years, the Manawatū-Whanganui region has been the strongest.
The REI figures followed yesterday's OneRoof Property Report and its look at the suburbs with the most "untapped equity".
"We found 402 suburbs across New Zealand that saw median value growth between 2014 and 2019 of more than $250,000 - the amount of money someone on the average wage would have earned in the same time period," OneRoof property editor Owen Vaughan said.
But the fish hook is that if you can't make the repayments on your second property, the bank could force you to sell your home as it was the deposit guarantee.
Across the country, Kumeu's lifestyle block owners were the biggest winners.
Their properties typically rose $950,000 in the past five years and had a low resale rate, meaning many people still owned the same properties from 2014 and were potentially sitting on close to a million dollars of untapped equity.