15 Arawa St, New Lynn sold for nearly twice its CV. Photo / Jason Oxenham
A ferocious bidding war for a modest New Lynn home has driven its sale price up to $1.8 million - or nearly twice its council valuation.
The rocketing price that leapt in bids up to $100,000 was driven by buyers keen to build apartments on the 1012sq m block and comes as developers roam the city with new vigour in their hunt for prime sites.
It also follows the sale last week of a small Takapuna unit for $1.4m, close to half a million dollars above its council valuation.
Like the Takapuna unit, the 1940s, three-bedroom New Lynn home on 15 Arawa St was renovated but otherwise unremarkable.
Its value lay instead in its vast quarter-acre size and proximity to New Lynn's train station.
He put the home's draw down to its location in the Auckland Grammar school zone and a fear among buyers that prices were set to skyrocket.
By contrast the home at 15 Arawa St was zoned for terrace and apartment housing, and was just a block away from the New Lynn train station and close to shops.
Colliers' Evans said while the $1.8m sale price was high, it was exactly what Auckland Council planners wanted to happen when they earmarked transport hubs like New Lynn as ideal for intense housing development.
"If it is close to amenity, you can't have a 1000sq m site sitting there with one little dwelling on it," he said.
"We don't want Auckland to expand out, we want Auckland to expand close to amenity so people can walk to train stations and then pick up a few groceries in the evening when they walk home from the station."
A look on Google maps showed many of the properties neighbouring 15 Arawa St similarly had small homes on large quarter-acre blocks - a fact that hadn't escaped the notice of selling agent Alex Wu.