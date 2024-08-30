The mini jelly cups have been imported and may be sold in ethnic food stores nationwide, authorities said. Photo / New Zealand Food Safety

The mini jelly cups have been imported and may be sold in ethnic food stores nationwide, authorities said. Photo / New Zealand Food Safety

The public is being warned not to eat mini jelly cups linked to choking deaths overseas.

The affected products contain konjac, an additive that prevents jelly from easily dissolving. This makes the product a significant choking hazard, especially for young children and the elderly, New Zealand Food Safety deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle said this afternoon.

Today’s alert comes after thousands of similar products were seized and destroyed by authorities in Australia.

“We have reviewed the New Zealand market and identified a limited number of imported mini jelly cups containing konjac … the concern is that the combination of jelly which does not easily dissolve and the way the product is consumed, by sucking it out of the container, makes these products particularly unsafe for children and the elderly to eat.”

These products are often packaged together in bags or noodle cups and are approximately 45mm or less in width and length, Arbuckle said.