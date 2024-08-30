Advertisement
New Zealand Food Safety warning over jelly cups linked to choking deaths overseas

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
The mini jelly cups have been imported and may be sold in ethnic food stores nationwide, authorities said. Photo / New Zealand Food Safety

The public is being warned not to eat mini jelly cups linked to choking deaths overseas.

The affected products contain konjac, an additive that prevents jelly from easily dissolving. This makes the product a significant choking hazard, especially for young children and the elderly, New Zealand Food Safety deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle said this afternoon.

Today’s alert comes after thousands of similar products were seized and destroyed by authorities in Australia.

“We have reviewed the New Zealand market and identified a limited number of imported mini jelly cups containing konjac … the concern is that the combination of jelly which does not easily dissolve and the way the product is consumed, by sucking it out of the container, makes these products particularly unsafe for children and the elderly to eat.”

These products are often packaged together in bags or noodle cups and are approximately 45mm or less in width and length, Arbuckle said.

The mini jelly cups have been imported and may be sold in ethnic food stores nationwide.

An example of an affected mini jelly cup, which is among a variety of products and brands affected. Photo / New Zealand Food Safety
Konjac can also go by the name konjac powder, konnyaku, konjaku, conjac, glucomannan, taro flour/powder or yam flour/powder.

“While there are no reports of injury in New Zealand, they have been linked to choking deaths overseas and are particularly risky for children and the elderly.

“Our message to consumers is not to consume mini jelly cups containing konjac and to take extreme care when consuming mini jelly cups made with other ingredients.”

New Zealand Food Safety had identified a small amount of imported mini jelly cups containing konjac and removed them from shelves.

“We don’t believe there is a large amount of product for sale in New Zealand but will continue to monitor the issue and will remove any more product containing konjac we find.”

The warning doesn’t include jelly products sold in pouches or other forms, he said.

“These don’t present as much of a risk as they are designed to be chewed rather than sucked.”

