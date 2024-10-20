Too often, that uncertainty meant surgeries being cancelled at short notice after intensive care beds suddenly filled with patients suffering from severe respiratory infections.

While the health system already uses forecasting models to manage pressure, data scientists have found the very latest AI might make a big difference in easing the burden.

The University of Auckland’s Dr Steffen Albrecht said these machine-learning tools could crunch entire years of variable hospital data at once to reveal useful statistical patterns.

Middlemore Hospital's emergency department saw a record number of patients in a single day amid this year's busy flu season. Photo / Mike Scott

In a just-published study, Albrecht and colleagues found two algorithms in particular – each developed for time-series forecasting – showed remarkable accuracy at picking admission numbers.

One was able to give reliable upper and low bounds of hospitalisation rates weeks ahead of time, while another produced slightly more accurate forecasts, although struggled somewhat with providing reliable confidence intervals.

Albrecht said both models drew on artificial neural networks – the basis of AI including image recognition and large language models like ChatGPT and Meta’s Llama – which were likely needed to unravel the complex patterns buried within the surveillance data.

As the models were tested only on datasets from the five years before the pandemic, he saw a need to trial them further on those from the post-Covid era, in which pressure has only increased.

“For the data we got from the Auckland hospitals, we are trying to find out if a single forecasting model will work to predict severe respiratory infection admissions – or if a separate model for admissions positive for [coronavirus] needs to be used.”

Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora’s group manager of emerging health technology and innovation, John Herries, said the agency was also looking at future use of these types of models.

Herries added there were “rigorous processes in place to minimise risks and ensure we can safely gain the most benefits for the health system and our people”.

The Ministry of Health’s chief science advisor, Dr Ian Town, said AI was being used in other ways across the sector, such as for speeding up administrative tasks and supporting clinical decisions.

