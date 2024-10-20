In first study of its kind in New Zealand, data scientists have shown how artificial intelligence models similar to the popular ChatGPT can help hospitals predict surges in severe respiratory cases weeks before they hit. Photo / Janna Dixon
In a first-of-its-kind study, scientists have found data-crunching algorithms can predict waves of severe respiratory cases in hospitals weeks in advance
One was able to give reliable upper and low bounds of hospitalisation rates weeks ahead of time, while another produced slightly more accurate forecasts, although struggled somewhat with providing reliable confidence intervals.
As the models were tested only on datasets from the five years before the pandemic, he saw a need to trial them further on those from the post-Covid era, in which pressure has only increased.
“For the data we got from the Auckland hospitals, we are trying to find out if a single forecasting model will work to predict severe respiratory infection admissions – or if a separate model for admissions positive for [coronavirus] needs to be used.”
Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora’s group manager of emerging health technology and innovation, John Herries, said the agency was also looking at future use of these types of models.
Herries added there were “rigorous processes in place to minimise risks and ensure we can safely gain the most benefits for the health system and our people”.
The Ministry of Health’s chief science advisor, Dr Ian Town, said AI was being used in other ways across the sector, such as for speeding up administrative tasks and supporting clinical decisions.
