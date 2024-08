A New Zealand diplomat was the victim of an armed robbery in Paris's seventh arrondissement.

New details have emerged surrounding the violent attack and robbery of a New Zealand diplomat in Paris, France.

The 34-year-old was the target of a violent robbery in his home on Rapp Avenue in the French capital’s seventh arrondissement on evening Thursday local time.

Two robbers reportedly broke into the man’s home, tied him up, hit him with the butt of a pistol and robbed him of his belongings.

Le Figaro reports that the man freed himself and screamed for help from the window.