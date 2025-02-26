Air Services Australia then reportedly alerted ADF about 10 minutes later. The original alert was sent out by the flotilla about 9.30am, meaning ADF was only aware of the live-fire exercises about 40 minutes after it began.

It’s reported that New Zealand’s navy also picked up the message and passed it on to the ADF, but that alert did not reach them until about 11am.

The Chinese Navy military warships were spotted sailing south-east of Sydney. Photo / Australian Department of Defence

Johnston said communications channels from Air Services Australia were “more direct” than military procedures, so the delay was not surprising.

“[The] military reporting chain would have moved through the New Zealand reporting system and then into providing advice for Australia,” he told the Senate committee.

“So they both heard [the warning] at the same time but the means of reporting them is always going to be more direct from an aircraft.”

Johnston said the Chinese had provided “inadequate notification” of the live-fire exercise, Australian media report.

His answers prompted questioning from Liberal Senator James Paterson over the time it took New Zealand to inform Australia, saying he would have expected “direct and immediate” communication from one of Australia’s closest security partners.

“Shouldn’t it be a lot quicker than that?” he asked, according to Australian media.

Greens senator David Shoebridge reportedly said: “I do find it hard to understand how it takes longer to get a report from probably our closest friend through their military channels than through a Virgin pilot and civil aviation authorities.”

Questioned today about the alleged delay in informing Australia of the China warship’s live-firing drill, New Zealand’s Acting Prime Minister David Seymour said he “can’t comment about that right now”.

“I have been in touch with the Minister of Defence, who is seeking answers about this,” he said.

“It is likely to be an operational matter. It might also be a communication matter, not between the navies, but between the Australian Navy and the media.”

In a statement to the Herald, Defence Minister Judith Collins said New Zealand and Australian defence forces had been in “constant contact” in relation to the Chinese flotilla’s activities and continue to work closely to monitor the situation.

“HMNZS Te Kaha’s primary focus when the live-firing notification occurred was ensuring the safety of all vessels and aircraft in the area, including civilian ships and aircraft,” Collins said.

“Civilian aircraft and authorities were able to share information that enabled those aircraft to take appropriate action in response.”

Defence Minister Judith Collins says the manner in which the Chinese flotilla notified its intentions “did not meet best practice”. Photo / Alex Burton

Collins said the key point was that while the live-fire activities are allowed under international law, the manner in which the flotilla notified its intentions “did not meet best practice”.

A military figure, not authorised to speak publicly, told the ABC there was a “working assumption” that a taskforce comprising three warships so far from the Chinese mainland could have submarine support for at least part of the deployment.

Other navies that boasted nuclear-powered submarines, such as the United States and Britain, were known to regularly use them during lengthy and complex warship missions to gather valuable intelligence on potential adversaries.

Collins earlier said the Government didn’t know if the PLA-N flotilla intended to come closer to New Zealand.

On Friday, she vented frustration at the Chinese Government for not informing New Zealand it would be sending a “highly capable” strike force with “enormous strike power” down the east coast of Australia.

Collins said the Chinese Government and Chinese Embassy had given New Zealand no notice it would be sending the strike force into the region.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.