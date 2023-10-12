NZ-born Adam Agnon was killed while serving as an Israeli solider, his brother says.

Adam Agmon, a New Zealand-born man, has reportedly been killed in action in Israel.

His brother, Yahel Agmon, said he was killed while performing his duties as a fighter, commander and sergeant in the parachute brigade.

“When you receive such a message [that your brother has died] first you fall apart, into pieces, fragments, fragments that hurt you.”

He said the heart rate he’s experienced over the past few hours feels like it won’t calm down.

”The heart only wants you. I’m sitting here at the airport in India and life goes on as usual, everything works, everything happens. No one knows what a loss the world is experiencing.

“This is the biggest loss my world has experienced.”

It is with a heavy heart that I share the news that Adam Agmon, who was born in New Zealand and had a silver fern tattoo, was killed in action defending the people of Israel from Hamas savagery. May his memory be a blessing. 💔 🇳🇿 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/2M4OLmt9oy — Juliet Moses (@JulietMosesNZ) October 12, 2023

He spoke of his brother’s joy, smile and how his “enormous presence will never fade away”.

He promised to remain strong for him, even though he believed his brother was stronger.

“We’ve learned so much from each other and I think it’s time to thank you for everything you’ve given me and everything you’ll give me.”

New Zealand Jewish community leader Juliet Moses shared that he had been killed in action after being called to up to fight on Shabbat.

The post said they killed two terrorists in Kibbutz Nirim and Agmon was later killed.

It said he was buried in a regional cemetery in Misigav.

“His loved ones asked to spread his story among rugby fans.”

It said that, although Agmon played soccer in his youth, he loved rugby and the All Blacks.

“He was born in New Zealand to Israeli parents and returned at a young age,” the post said. “He has already set up with his father to watch together in the World Cup quarter-finals on Saturday against Ireland.

“Cute and peaceful and loving every person.”

Moses also shared an image of Agmon’s All Blacks tattoo, which his father Oren and brother Yahel also have.

Agmon had enlisted as a paratrooper after a year of service in Israel, the post said.

All Black Beauden Barrett commented on a social media post about his death, saying he was thinking of his friends and family during this time.

“Thank you for your support, we will do our best to make him proud. BB.”

