The All Blacks open up on the fear of making unwanted history as they prepare to take on Ireland in a massive Rugby World Cup quarter-final clash in Paris. Video / NZ Herald

The All Blacks have named their side to face Ireland in Sunday’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final in Paris.

Ethan de Groot returns to the side following his two-match suspension while Leicester Fainga’anuku has been selected on the left wing ahead of Mark Telea.

The Blues wing has claimed three tries in two World Cup appearances - two against France, one where he beat multiple defenders to finish against Italy. But instead, the All Blacks have turned to Fainga’anuku’s powerful presence after he impressed from the left wing to claim four tries against Namibia and Uruguay.

Skipper Sam Cane is joined by Ardie Savea and Shannon Frizell in the starting loose forward trio. It will mark the first time they have run out together since the team’s 35-20 win over South Africa in Auckland. Meanwhile Brodie Retallick and Scott Barrett are the starting locks with Sam Whitelock moved to the bench again.

Loosehead prop de Groot joins Codie Taylor and Tyrel Lomax in the front row. Their last start together was in the team’s 38-7 win over Australia in Melbourne.

During de Groot’s spell on the sidelines he’s worked diligently on his fitness, tackle and scrummaging techniques.

“We are where we want to be,” said head coach Ian Foster. “World Cup quarterfinals are so exciting for many reasons, and we know the pressure they bring.

“We have had a solid week of preparation and know that it is now about trusting the work we have done and going out to play. We feel the massive support we have had from Kiwis both at home and here in France. We greatly appreciate it.”

“We have huge respect for Ireland who are number one in the world for a reason,” added Foster. “We are excited by the opportunity we have in front of us and expect to be tested in many ways. That is what World Cups are about.”

All Blacks squad

1 Ethan de Groot, Codie Taylor, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 4 Brodie Retallick, 5 Scott Barrett, 6 Shannon Frizell, 7 Sam Cane (captain), 8 Ardie Savea, 9 Aaron Smith, 10 Richie Mo’unga, 11 Leicester Fainga’anuku, 12 Jordie Barrett, 13 Rieko Ioane, 14 Will Jordan, 15 Beauden Barrett. Reserves: 16 Dane Coles, 17 Tamaiti Williams, 18 Fletcher Newell, 19 Samuel Whitelock, 20 Dalton Papali’i, 21 Finlay Christie, 22 Damian McKenzie, 23 Anton Lienert-Brown.

Ireland side unchanged

Top-ranked Ireland is unchanged for Sunday’s game.

Wingers Mack Hansen and James Lowe are playing and reserve lock James Ryan isn’t.

Hansen (calf) and Lowe (eye) have shaken off minor injuries from the 36-14 win over Scotland last Sunday. Lowe scored a try early in a one-sided contest as Ireland topped Pool B with four out of four wins.

Ryan has not recovered in time from a wrist injury and was replaced on the bench by Joe McCarthy. Backs Robbie Henshaw and Keith Earls were also not ready this week.

Ireland: 15 Hugo Keenan, 14 Mack Hansen, 13 Garry Ringrose, 12 Bundee Aki, 11 James Lowe, 10 Jonathan Sexton (captain), 9 Jamison Gibson-Park; 8 Caelan Doris, 7 Josh van der Flier, 6 Peter O’Mahony, 5 Iain Henderson, 4 Tadhg Beirne, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 2 Dan Sheehan, 1 Andrew Porter. Reserves: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Dave Kilcoyne, 18 Finlay Bealham, 19 Joe McCarthy, 20 Jack Conan, 21 Conor Murray, 22 Jack Crowley, 23 Jimmy O’Brien.

Get full coverage of the Rugby World Cup.