Tauranga’s aviation museum will become the permanent home to a replica of what’s believed to be the world’s oldest powered flying aircraft.
Classic Flyers has taken possession of the full-sized reproduction of New Zealand inventor Richard Pearse’s 1903 aircraft that was among the first to fly. It was painstakingly reconstructed over 15 years by late Auckland engineer Ivan Mudrovcich but has been in storage since his death in 2018.
“For aviation enthusiasts in New Zealand, this is a very unique display and we’re pleased to have it at Classic Flyers,” Classic Flyers chief executive Andrew Gormlie said.
“It’s one of the earliest aircraft and potentially flew a year before the Wright brothers in the US.”
Mudrovcich’s son, Ivan, and grandson, Joseph, both worked with him on what is now considered a family legacy.