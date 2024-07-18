Ivan Mudrovcich with his son Joseph work on the replica. Photo: John Borren.

“I thought it was my dad’s best idea,” Ivan said.

“I was rapt. It’s the biggest project he ever took on.

“It absorbed 15 years of his life through researching and building. I’m an aircraft engineer, so I helped out where I could, and we have photos of Joseph getting involved from when he was 2 years old.”

Richard Pearse. Photo / Supplied

Both the original built by Pearse and the replica have managed short “hops” off the ground, but whether the aircraft officially flew or not wasn’t the debate as far as Ivan was concerned.

“The significance is that Pearse was a Kiwi pioneer at the same time as the Wright brothers, so he was up there among the first.

“I put him in the same category as Burt Munro and John Britten.

Ivan Mudrovcich in the replica. Photo: John Borren.

“Dad’s intention was to build the aircraft and allow others to come to their own conclusions. It’s been lying in Mum’s shed so we like that it will now be on show.”

The replica with its 12m wingspan will take pride of place hanging from the roof of Classic Flyers, so that it’s visible from the event room.

“We can now tell the story of Richard Pearse,” Gormlie said.

“He’s the one who originally invented it around 1900 at Temuka, near Christchurch.

“He may have been the first guy that flew in the world but irrespective, he was still doing a series of test flights as early as any of the aviation pioneers around the planet so it’s pretty cool.”

- Weekend Sun