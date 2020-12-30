New Year Honours: The full list of 2021

The 2021 New Years Honours are out today. This year 154 people have been recognised for serving their community or a significant achievement. Here is the full list of honours.
Order of New Zealand (ONZ)
Professor Emeritus Sir Mason Harold Durie, KNZM, Feilding, for services to New Zealand
Distinguished Professor Dame Mary Anne Salmond, DBE, Stanley Pt, Auckland, for services to New Zealand
New Zealand Order of Merit
Dames Companion (DNZM)
Professor Juliet Ann Gerrard, Freemans Bay, Auckland, for services to science
Professor Cynthia Alcyion Kiro, Ōnerahi, Whangārei, for services to child wellbeing and education
Honorary Dame Companion
Suzanne Lee Snively, ONZM, Kelburn, Wellington, for services to governance
Knights Companion (KNZM)
Rt Hon David Cunningham Carter, Lyttelton, for services as a member of Parliament and as Speaker of the House of Representatives
David Joseph Dobbyn, ONZM, for services to music
Ian Lemuel Taylor, CNZM, Roslyn, Dunedin, for services to broadcasting, business and the community
Professor William Te Rangiua Temara, CNZM, Pukete, Hamilton, for services to Māori and education
Companions (CNZM)
Professor Stephen Thomas Chambers, Cashmere, Christchurch, for services to infectious disease research
Suzanne Eleanor Chetwin, Wadestown, Wellington, for services to consumer rights
Dr Annabel Kirsten Finucane, ONZM, Remuera, Auckland, for services to health, particularly paediatric heart surgery
Robert Ian Fyfe, Takapuna, Auckland, for services to business and tourism
Dr Stuart Peter Gowland, QSO, Stepneyville, Nelson, for services to health and education
Michael Jon Hamilton, Kennedy Bush, Christchurch, for services to marine engineering and business
Deborah Ann Hockley, MNZM, Sumner, Christchurch, for services to cricket
Distinguished Professor Philippa Lynne Howden-Chapman, QSO, Aro Valley, Wellington, for services to public health
Albert Archibald Jelley, OBE, Green Bay, Auckland, for services to athletics and the game of bridge
Dr David William Kerr, Central Christchurch, Christchurch, for services to health and business
Dr Gerard David McSweeney, QSO, Haast, for services to conservation
Professor Emeritus Louise Frances Basford Nicholson, Stingray Bay, Snells Beach, for services to neuroscience and education
Hon Anthony Penrose Randerson, QC, Epsom, Auckland, for services to the judiciary
Distinguished Professor Ian Reginald Reid, Mt Albert, Auckland, for services to medicine
Hon Lynton Laurence Stevens, QC, St Heliers, Auckland, for services to the judiciary and the community
Officers (ONZM)
Denis William Aitken, JP, Outram, for services to the dairy industry and the community
Afamasaga Vaafusuaga Telesia McDonald Alipia, Swanson, Auckland, for services to Pacific early childhood education
Lisa Joy Allpress, Whanganui, for services to the racing industry
Allan Ward Beck, QSM, Eltham, for services to agricultural aviation and aviation safety
Donovan Paul Bixley, Hilltop, Taupō, for services to children's fiction and as an illustrator
Professor Jonathan George Boston, Mt Cook, Wellington, for services to public and social policy
Alistair Grant Davis, Palmerston North, for services to the motor industry, business and sustainability
Leo Michael Donnelly, Mt Albert, Auckland, for services to karate
Peter Dennis Elliott, Westmere, Auckland, for services to the performing arts and baseball
Professor Angela Rosina Farrow, Wadestown, Wellington, for services to the arts, particularly theatre
Dr Christine Margaret Foley, Mt Eden, Auckland, for services to victims of sexual assault
Dr Janette Fay Irvine, Kawaha Pt, Rotorua, for services to women and women's health
Murray Campbell Lynch, Te Aro, Wellington, for services to theatre
Dr Timothy Michael Malloy, Warkworth, for services to health
Dr Colin Douglas Meurk, Cashmere, Christchurch, for services to ecological restoration
Rt Rev Te Kītohi Wiremu Pikaahu, Paihia, for services to the Anglican Church and Māori
Brenda Pilott, Johnsonville, Wellington, for services to social and public service sectors
Superintendent John Richard Price, OStJ, Redcliffs, Christchurch, for services to the New Zealand Police and the community
Joanna Ruth Randerson, Brooklyn, Wellington, for services to the performing arts
Dr Geoffrey Wayne Rice, Strowan, Christchurch, for services to historical research and tertiary education
Victor John Rodger, Oriental Bay, Wellington, for services to theatre and Pacific arts
Guy Winston Salmon, Nelson, for services to the environment
Burton Ross Shipley, Russell, for services to basketball
Roger Wilson Steele, Paraparaumu, for services to the publishing industry and the arts
Dr Gail Tewaru Tipa, East Taieri, Dunedin, for services to Māori and environmental management
Adjunct Associate Professor James Alan Tully, Karori, Wellington, for services to journalism and education
Colleen Mary Upton, Trentham, Upper Hutt, for services to the plumbing and gasfitting industry and women
William Raymond Wallace, JP, Wainuiomata, Lower Hutt, for services to local government and the community
Chloe Angela Carol Wright, Ōmokoroa, Tauranga, for services to philanthropy, education and health
Members (MNZM)
Inspector Tamuera Aitama Aberahama, Outer Kaiti, Gisborne, for services to the New Zealand Police and the community
Susan Veronica Anderson, JP, Whanganui, for services to restorative justice
Dr Lisa Shelley Argilla, Liberton, Dunedin, for services to animal welfare and conservation
Professor Michael George Baker, Brooklyn, Wellington, for services to public health science
Janet Elsie Barnes, JP, Mt Maunganui, Tauranga, for services to local government and the community
Christina Joy Barton, Northland, Wellington, for services to art history and curation
Major David Thomas Bennett, Kelson, Lower Hutt, for services to the Salvation Army and the community
Mark Alexander Bowden, Ōakura, New Plymouth, for services to education
Sheena Cameron, Green Bay, Auckland, for services to education
Kendra Margaret Cocksedge, Spreydon, Christchurch, for services to rugby
Michelle Anne Crook, Cambridge, for services to the community
Vanisa Dhiru, JP, Thorndon, Wellington, for services to the community and gender rights
Edward John Edwards, Māngere, Auckland, for services to sustainable business and harness racing
Kenneth John Forrest, Blenheim, for services to the electricity industry and business
Prudence Anne Gooch, Bethlehem, Tauranga, for services to dance
Dr Sally-Ann Harbison, Green Bay, Auckland, for services to forensic science
Professor Bronwyn Mary Hayward, St Albans, Christchurch, for services to political science, particularly sustainability, climate change and youth
Vicki Anne Heikell, Ranui, Porirua, for services to heritage preservation and Māori
Professor Shaun Cameron Hendy, Grey Lynn, Auckland, for services to science
Michele Rae Hine, Grey Lynn, Auckland, for services to performing arts education
Keith Luke Ingram, JP, Half Moon Bay, Auckland, for services to the fishing and maritime industry
Dickson Stewart Jardine, Queenstown, for services to philanthropy and conservation
Jillian Frances Jardine, Queenstown, for services to philanthropy and conservation
Helen Susan Johnson, Milson, Palmerston North, for services to Special Olympics and the community
Rodney Whitiora Jones, Herne Bay, Auckland, for services to economics and public health research
Samuel Edwin Isaac Judd, Birkenhead, Auckland, for services to the environment and sustainability education
Dr Glenda Ruth Keam, Titirangi, Auckland, for services to music and music education
James Edward Kebbell, Ōtaki, for services to sustainable business and the community
James Kelly, Caversham, Dunedin, for services to the trade union movement
Inspector Kieren William Kortegast, Hillmorton, Christchurch, for services to the New Zealand Police and the community
Janet Lyn Lane, Kelburn, Wellington, for services to tertiary education
Josephina Henrica Maria Lelijveld, North East Valley, Dunedin, for services to the deaf community and education
Keith James Locke, Mt Eden, Auckland, for services to human rights advocacy
Donald William Mackenzie, Fendalton, Christchurch, for services to athletics and the community
John McIntosh, Hillcrest, Hamilton, for services to people with disabilities
Dr Jann Medlicott, Mt Maunganui, Tauranga, for services to philanthropy, the arts and radiology
Melissa Potocka Moon, Kelburn, Wellington, for services to athletics and charitable causes
Christopher John Morrison, Grey Lynn, Auckland, for services to sustainable business and Fair Trade
Janice Mildred Murphy, Burnside, Christchurch, for services to education and children with intellectual disabilities
Katie Murray, QSM, Kaitāia, for services to Māori and the community
Dr James Wayne Ngata, Tolaga Bay, for services to Māori and education
Paul Gerard Norris, Te Anau, for services to the tourism industry and conservation
Denise Alexandra Ritchie, for services to the prevention of sexual violence and exploitation
Muipu La'avasa Sagaga, Whangaparāoa, for services to boxing
Serviceman M, Defence Force, for services to the New Zealand Defence Force
Dr Gagrath Pradeep Singh, Freemans Bay, Auckland, for services to health
Pauline Kei Smith, Riverton, for services to Pacific arts and the community
Michael John Sutton, Hamilton East, Hamilton, for services to education
Moana Ngawaiata Tamaariki-Pohe, Ōrakei, Auckland, for services to Māori and conservation
Dr Tasileta Teevale, Andersons Bay, Dunedin, for services to Pacific education and public health research
William Trubridge, Havelock North, for services to freediving
Reverend Tumama Vili, Woolston, Christchurch, for services to the Pacific community
Gary Lynnford Watts, Northcote, Christchurch, for services to mental health
Marion Wood, Ōtaki, for services to sustainable business and the community
Honorary Members
Professor Susan Pran Krumdieck, Ilam, Christchurch, for services to sustainability research and engineering
Emeritus Professor Yoshihiro Sakata, Kyoto, Japan, for services to New Zealand-Japan relations and rugby
Queen's Service Order (QSO)
Francis Anthony Fanning, Khandallah, Wellington, for services to the community
Jeffrey William Sanders, Eastbourne, Lower Hutt, for services to social service governance
Queen's Service Medal (QSM)
Gillian Mary Adshead, JP, Warkworth, for services to conservation
Kevin John Adshead, Warkworth, for services to conservation
Robin Boldarin, JP, Mirimar, Wellington, for services to the community and school sports
Michael Joseph Bourke, Rangiwahia, for services to wildlife conservation
Daniel John Bowmar, Kaiwaka, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community
Yvonne Barbara Boyes, JP, Ōhope, for services to health, particularly nursing and cancer treatment
William Sydney Clement Burdett, Ruatoria, for services to the community and local government
Carol Winifred Charman, Napier, for services to youth and people with intellectual disabilities
Sau Man Chow, Half Moon Bay, Auckland, for services to immigrant communities
Kerry Patrick Clarkin, JP, Huntington, Hamilton, for services to agriculture and the community
Lester Dean, Richmond, Invercargill, for services to the Pacific community
Michael Nevill Drake, Taupō, for services to education and the community
Paul Duffy, Edendale, for services to the community and local government
Dr Anna Thornton Dyzel, Hokitika, for services to the community and health
Kathleen Mae Fenton, Sumner, Christchurch, for services to the community
Rowan Gray Edward Garrett, Paeroa, for services to brass bands
Colin Franklin Gibbs, Wakefield, Nelson, for services to agriculture and the community
Peter John Goodbehere, Hospital Hill, Napier, for services to film
Joseph Sydney Ronald Robert Hughes, Ōpōtiki, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community
Grace Sarina Hutton, Newlands, Wellington, for services to Pacific art and the community
Angela Deirdre Keenan, Hokitika, for services to sport, particularly netball
Arohanui Haumihiata Lawrence, Hastings, for services to Māori and sustainable food production
Reverend Falkland Gary Fereti Liuvaie, Ranui, Porirua, for services to the Niue community
Dr Judith Roberta Lowes, Tauranga, for services to women and roller sports
Elizabeth Patricia Norton, Temuka, for services to the community
Stuart Keith Paterson, Ranfurly, for services to the community
James George Powdrill, Kaikohe, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand
Neil Lawrence Pugh, Heathcote Valley, Christchurch, for services to the community
Hokikau Kataraina Purcell, Nawton, Hamilton, for services to seniors and Māori
Lasalo Owen Purcell, Nawton, Hamilton, for services to seniors and Māori
Isobel Ransfield, Ōtaki, for services to Māori
Frances Joan Rawling, Abbotsford, Dunedin, for services to heritage rose preservation
Maxwell Thomas Robins, Epsom, Auckland, for services to healthcare and seniors
Kevin Stechman, Westport, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand
Reverend Alison Jean Stewart, Marton, for services to choral music
Marthalina Mii Taru, Hataitai, Wellington, for services to netball and the Pacific community
Bruce Herbert Thompson, Ōhakune, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community
Julia Mary Truesdale, Wadestown, Wellington, for services to netball and education
Malia Nive Venning, Trentham, Upper Hutt, for services to the Tokelau community and netball
Theresia Selina Weir, Matakatia, Whangaparāoa, for services to people with disabilities
Janet Mary Wilson, Ashhurst, for services to wildlife conservation
New Zealand Antarctic Medal (NZAM)
Eugene Brian Fitzgerald, Nelson, for services to Antarctic exploration and heritage
New Zealand Distinguished Service Decoration (DSD)
Servicewoman D, Defence Force, for services to the New Zealand Defence Force