New Year Honours: The full list of 2021

The 2021 New Years Honours are out today. This year 154 people have been recognised for serving their community or a significant achievement. Here is the full list of honours.

Order of New Zealand (ONZ)

Professor Emeritus Sir Mason Harold Durie, KNZM, Feilding, for services to New Zealand

Distinguished Professor Dame Mary Anne Salmond, DBE, Stanley Pt, Auckland, for services to New Zealand

New Zealand Order of Merit

Dames Companion (DNZM)

Professor Juliet Ann Gerrard, Freemans Bay, Auckland, for services to science

Professor Cynthia Alcyion Kiro, Ōnerahi, Whangārei, for services to child wellbeing and education

Honorary Dame Companion

Suzanne Lee Snively, ONZM, Kelburn, Wellington, for services to governance

Knights Companion (KNZM)

Rt Hon David Cunningham Carter, Lyttelton, for services as a member of Parliament and as Speaker of the House of Representatives

David Joseph Dobbyn, ONZM, for services to music

Ian Lemuel Taylor, CNZM, Roslyn, Dunedin, for services to broadcasting, business and the community

Professor William Te Rangiua Temara, CNZM, Pukete, Hamilton, for services to Māori and education

Companions (CNZM)

Professor Stephen Thomas Chambers, Cashmere, Christchurch, for services to infectious disease research

Suzanne Eleanor Chetwin, Wadestown, Wellington, for services to consumer rights

Dr Annabel Kirsten Finucane, ONZM, Remuera, Auckland, for services to health, particularly paediatric heart surgery

Robert Ian Fyfe, Takapuna, Auckland, for services to business and tourism

Dr Stuart Peter Gowland, QSO, Stepneyville, Nelson, for services to health and education

Michael Jon Hamilton, Kennedy Bush, Christchurch, for services to marine engineering and business

Deborah Ann Hockley, MNZM, Sumner, Christchurch, for services to cricket

Distinguished Professor Philippa Lynne Howden-Chapman, QSO, Aro Valley, Wellington, for services to public health

Albert Archibald Jelley, OBE, Green Bay, Auckland, for services to athletics and the game of bridge

Dr David William Kerr, Central Christchurch, Christchurch, for services to health and business

Dr Gerard David McSweeney, QSO, Haast, for services to conservation

Professor Emeritus Louise Frances Basford Nicholson, Stingray Bay, Snells Beach, for services to neuroscience and education

Hon Anthony Penrose Randerson, QC, Epsom, Auckland, for services to the judiciary

Distinguished Professor Ian Reginald Reid, Mt Albert, Auckland, for services to medicine

Hon Lynton Laurence Stevens, QC, St Heliers, Auckland, for services to the judiciary and the community

Officers (ONZM)

Denis William Aitken, JP, Outram, for services to the dairy industry and the community

Afamasaga Vaafusuaga Telesia McDonald Alipia, Swanson, Auckland, for services to Pacific early childhood education

Lisa Joy Allpress, Whanganui, for services to the racing industry

Allan Ward Beck, QSM, Eltham, for services to agricultural aviation and aviation safety

Donovan Paul Bixley, Hilltop, Taupō, for services to children's fiction and as an illustrator

Professor Jonathan George Boston, Mt Cook, Wellington, for services to public and social policy

Alistair Grant Davis, Palmerston North, for services to the motor industry, business and sustainability

Leo Michael Donnelly, Mt Albert, Auckland, for services to karate

Peter Dennis Elliott, Westmere, Auckland, for services to the performing arts and baseball

Professor Angela Rosina Farrow, Wadestown, Wellington, for services to the arts, particularly theatre

Dr Christine Margaret Foley, Mt Eden, Auckland, for services to victims of sexual assault

Dr Janette Fay Irvine, Kawaha Pt, Rotorua, for services to women and women's health

Murray Campbell Lynch, Te Aro, Wellington, for services to theatre

Dr Timothy Michael Malloy, Warkworth, for services to health

Dr Colin Douglas Meurk, Cashmere, Christchurch, for services to ecological restoration

Rt Rev Te Kītohi Wiremu Pikaahu, Paihia, for services to the Anglican Church and Māori

Brenda Pilott, Johnsonville, Wellington, for services to social and public service sectors

Superintendent John Richard Price, OStJ, Redcliffs, Christchurch, for services to the New Zealand Police and the community

Joanna Ruth Randerson, Brooklyn, Wellington, for services to the performing arts

Dr Geoffrey Wayne Rice, Strowan, Christchurch, for services to historical research and tertiary education

Victor John Rodger, Oriental Bay, Wellington, for services to theatre and Pacific arts

Guy Winston Salmon, Nelson, for services to the environment

Burton Ross Shipley, Russell, for services to basketball

Roger Wilson Steele, Paraparaumu, for services to the publishing industry and the arts

Dr Gail Tewaru Tipa, East Taieri, Dunedin, for services to Māori and environmental management

Adjunct Associate Professor James Alan Tully, Karori, Wellington, for services to journalism and education

Colleen Mary Upton, Trentham, Upper Hutt, for services to the plumbing and gasfitting industry and women

William Raymond Wallace, JP, Wainuiomata, Lower Hutt, for services to local government and the community

Chloe Angela Carol Wright, Ōmokoroa, Tauranga, for services to philanthropy, education and health

Members (MNZM)

Inspector Tamuera Aitama Aberahama, Outer Kaiti, Gisborne, for services to the New Zealand Police and the community

Susan Veronica Anderson, JP, Whanganui, for services to restorative justice

Dr Lisa Shelley Argilla, Liberton, Dunedin, for services to animal welfare and conservation

Professor Michael George Baker, Brooklyn, Wellington, for services to public health science

Janet Elsie Barnes, JP, Mt Maunganui, Tauranga, for services to local government and the community

Christina Joy Barton, Northland, Wellington, for services to art history and curation

Major David Thomas Bennett, Kelson, Lower Hutt, for services to the Salvation Army and the community

Mark Alexander Bowden, Ōakura, New Plymouth, for services to education

Sheena Cameron, Green Bay, Auckland, for services to education

Kendra Margaret Cocksedge, Spreydon, Christchurch, for services to rugby

Michelle Anne Crook, Cambridge, for services to the community

Vanisa Dhiru, JP, Thorndon, Wellington, for services to the community and gender rights

Edward John Edwards, Māngere, Auckland, for services to sustainable business and harness racing

Kenneth John Forrest, Blenheim, for services to the electricity industry and business

Prudence Anne Gooch, Bethlehem, Tauranga, for services to dance

Dr Sally-Ann Harbison, Green Bay, Auckland, for services to forensic science

Professor Bronwyn Mary Hayward, St Albans, Christchurch, for services to political science, particularly sustainability, climate change and youth

Vicki Anne Heikell, Ranui, Porirua, for services to heritage preservation and Māori

Professor Shaun Cameron Hendy, Grey Lynn, Auckland, for services to science

Michele Rae Hine, Grey Lynn, Auckland, for services to performing arts education

Keith Luke Ingram, JP, Half Moon Bay, Auckland, for services to the fishing and maritime industry

Dickson Stewart Jardine, Queenstown, for services to philanthropy and conservation

Jillian Frances Jardine, Queenstown, for services to philanthropy and conservation

Helen Susan Johnson, Milson, Palmerston North, for services to Special Olympics and the community

Rodney Whitiora Jones, Herne Bay, Auckland, for services to economics and public health research

Samuel Edwin Isaac Judd, Birkenhead, Auckland, for services to the environment and sustainability education

Dr Glenda Ruth Keam, Titirangi, Auckland, for services to music and music education

James Edward Kebbell, Ōtaki, for services to sustainable business and the community

James Kelly, Caversham, Dunedin, for services to the trade union movement

Inspector Kieren William Kortegast, Hillmorton, Christchurch, for services to the New Zealand Police and the community

Janet Lyn Lane, Kelburn, Wellington, for services to tertiary education

Josephina Henrica Maria Lelijveld, North East Valley, Dunedin, for services to the deaf community and education

Keith James Locke, Mt Eden, Auckland, for services to human rights advocacy

Donald William Mackenzie, Fendalton, Christchurch, for services to athletics and the community

John McIntosh, Hillcrest, Hamilton, for services to people with disabilities

Dr Jann Medlicott, Mt Maunganui, Tauranga, for services to philanthropy, the arts and radiology

Melissa Potocka Moon, Kelburn, Wellington, for services to athletics and charitable causes

Christopher John Morrison, Grey Lynn, Auckland, for services to sustainable business and Fair Trade

Janice Mildred Murphy, Burnside, Christchurch, for services to education and children with intellectual disabilities

Katie Murray, QSM, Kaitāia, for services to Māori and the community

Dr James Wayne Ngata, Tolaga Bay, for services to Māori and education

Paul Gerard Norris, Te Anau, for services to the tourism industry and conservation

Denise Alexandra Ritchie, for services to the prevention of sexual violence and exploitation

Muipu La'avasa Sagaga, Whangaparāoa, for services to boxing

Serviceman M, Defence Force, for services to the New Zealand Defence Force

Dr Gagrath Pradeep Singh, Freemans Bay, Auckland, for services to health

Pauline Kei Smith, Riverton, for services to Pacific arts and the community

Michael John Sutton, Hamilton East, Hamilton, for services to education

Moana Ngawaiata Tamaariki-Pohe, Ōrakei, Auckland, for services to Māori and conservation

Dr Tasileta Teevale, Andersons Bay, Dunedin, for services to Pacific education and public health research

William Trubridge, Havelock North, for services to freediving

Reverend Tumama Vili, Woolston, Christchurch, for services to the Pacific community

Gary Lynnford Watts, Northcote, Christchurch, for services to mental health

Marion Wood, Ōtaki, for services to sustainable business and the community

Honorary Members

Professor Susan Pran Krumdieck, Ilam, Christchurch, for services to sustainability research and engineering

Emeritus Professor Yoshihiro Sakata, Kyoto, Japan, for services to New Zealand-Japan relations and rugby

Queen's Service Order (QSO)

Francis Anthony Fanning, Khandallah, Wellington, for services to the community

Jeffrey William Sanders, Eastbourne, Lower Hutt, for services to social service governance

Queen's Service Medal (QSM)

Gillian Mary Adshead, JP, Warkworth, for services to conservation

Kevin John Adshead, Warkworth, for services to conservation

Robin Boldarin, JP, Mirimar, Wellington, for services to the community and school sports

Michael Joseph Bourke, Rangiwahia, for services to wildlife conservation

Daniel John Bowmar, Kaiwaka, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

Yvonne Barbara Boyes, JP, Ōhope, for services to health, particularly nursing and cancer treatment

William Sydney Clement Burdett, Ruatoria, for services to the community and local government

Carol Winifred Charman, Napier, for services to youth and people with intellectual disabilities

Sau Man Chow, Half Moon Bay, Auckland, for services to immigrant communities

Kerry Patrick Clarkin, JP, Huntington, Hamilton, for services to agriculture and the community

Lester Dean, Richmond, Invercargill, for services to the Pacific community

Michael Nevill Drake, Taupō, for services to education and the community

Paul Duffy, Edendale, for services to the community and local government

Dr Anna Thornton Dyzel, Hokitika, for services to the community and health

Kathleen Mae Fenton, Sumner, Christchurch, for services to the community

Rowan Gray Edward Garrett, Paeroa, for services to brass bands

Colin Franklin Gibbs, Wakefield, Nelson, for services to agriculture and the community

Peter John Goodbehere, Hospital Hill, Napier, for services to film

Joseph Sydney Ronald Robert Hughes, Ōpōtiki, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

Grace Sarina Hutton, Newlands, Wellington, for services to Pacific art and the community

Angela Deirdre Keenan, Hokitika, for services to sport, particularly netball

Arohanui Haumihiata Lawrence, Hastings, for services to Māori and sustainable food production

Reverend Falkland Gary Fereti Liuvaie, Ranui, Porirua, for services to the Niue community

Dr Judith Roberta Lowes, Tauranga, for services to women and roller sports

Elizabeth Patricia Norton, Temuka, for services to the community

Stuart Keith Paterson, Ranfurly, for services to the community

James George Powdrill, Kaikohe, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Neil Lawrence Pugh, Heathcote Valley, Christchurch, for services to the community

Hokikau Kataraina Purcell, Nawton, Hamilton, for services to seniors and Māori

Lasalo Owen Purcell, Nawton, Hamilton, for services to seniors and Māori

Isobel Ransfield, Ōtaki, for services to Māori

Frances Joan Rawling, Abbotsford, Dunedin, for services to heritage rose preservation

Maxwell Thomas Robins, Epsom, Auckland, for services to healthcare and seniors

Kevin Stechman, Westport, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Reverend Alison Jean Stewart, Marton, for services to choral music

Marthalina Mii Taru, Hataitai, Wellington, for services to netball and the Pacific community

Bruce Herbert Thompson, Ōhakune, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

Julia Mary Truesdale, Wadestown, Wellington, for services to netball and education

Malia Nive Venning, Trentham, Upper Hutt, for services to the Tokelau community and netball

Theresia Selina Weir, Matakatia, Whangaparāoa, for services to people with disabilities

Janet Mary Wilson, Ashhurst, for services to wildlife conservation

New Zealand Antarctic Medal (NZAM)

Eugene Brian Fitzgerald, Nelson, for services to Antarctic exploration and heritage

New Zealand Distinguished Service Decoration (DSD)

Servicewoman D, Defence Force, for services to the New Zealand Defence Force