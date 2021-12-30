Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

New Year Honours: Dame Marie Shroff's advice to social media users - 'think hard before you post'

2 minutes to read
With the new year comes a new list of New Zealanders whose accomplishments have been recognised with appointments to the New Zealand Order of Merit. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

With the new year comes a new list of New Zealanders whose accomplishments have been recognised with appointments to the New Zealand Order of Merit. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

By
Adam Pearse

Multimedia reporter

Dame Marie Shroff, who oversaw great change in New Zealand privacy law through the advent of social media, is warning users to carefully consider what they post online.

The former privacy commissioner joins sporting stars

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.