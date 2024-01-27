Voyager 2023 media awards
New World supermarket security guard stabbed after trying to stop shoplifter

Police were called to the New World supermarket on May Rd at 3.40pm.

A suspected shoplifter is on the run after he stabbed a security guard at a New World supermarket who tried to stop him.

Police confirmed they were called to a supermarket on May Rd in Auckland at 3.40pm after the security guard was stabbed in the arm.

“The incident occurred after the guard attempted to stop a suspected shoplifter leaving the store,” a police spokesperson said.

“The alleged offender then ran away, reportedly heading north on May Road.”

Police enquiries are ongoing to locate him.

A Hato Hone St John ambulance spokeswoman confirmed they attended the scene and treated a patient with minor injuries.

