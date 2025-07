New World Supermarket was evacuated following a fire on the outside of the building. Video / Daryl Blake

A supermarket on Auckland’s North Shore has been evacuated after its sign caught fire.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand told the Herald three fire engines and a high ladder were sent to the New World in Browns Bay about 7.45pm.

“Upon arrival we found the sign on fire and the building was smoke-logged,” the shift manager said.

“The fire has since been extinguished and crews are working to ventilate the building.”