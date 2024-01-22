'Stupid': Flaxmere shoppers react to the news their New World is to close in February. Video / Paul Taylor

Woolworths says it is not looking at moving into the site set to be vacated by the soon-to-be-closing New World Flaxmere.

The lease for its ageing building in the heart of the suburb was up for renewal in March, with Foodstuffs North Island confirming it would not take it up due to significant refurbishment of the building being needed.

Woolworths NZ director of format, network development and property, Matthew Grainger, said the company was aware of the pending closure.

Flaxmere New World has announced its closure on February 25, and residents wonder what will replace it. Photo / Paul Taylor

“While we’re always looking for new opportunities to open stores in communities across Aotearoa, we don’t have a Flaxmere proposal to share at the moment. We will update the local community if that changes.”

Hastings ambassador Henare O’Keefe said Flaxmere was on the up and it was only a matter of time before the supermarket was replaced.

“Flaxmere is an opportunity and not a liability,” he said.

O’Keefe, who was a Hastings district councillor for 15 years, said the increase in population had led to a demand for infrastructure such as a supermarket.

“We are hitting the 12,000 mark now, so we are in desperate need of a supermarket, and so there are opportunities there for anyone who wishes to take it.”

He expected the community to bounce back from the loss of New World and advised them to stand up and speak out.

“We have got no choice. We have had to build a supermarket and build it yesterday.”

He suggested people find creative ways to support each other in “hard times” and said help needed to come from outside the suburb too.

Flaxmere Four Square owner Becky Gee said she was anticipating a lot of New World customers would turn to their outlet for groceries.

“If they are going to close, we may have to increase our staff, and stock to accommodate and take on those customers.”

She said the Four Square was not likely to move into a bigger premises, and had no plans to move into the New World building.

A meeting organised by Hastings district councillor Henry Heke on Saturday drew about 70 people.

Many solutions were aired, including a regular shuttle service to town to take advantage of the food rescue non-profit Nourished for Nil and using the click-and-collect service other supermarkets provide.

