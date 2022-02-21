Voyager 2021 media awards
Hawkes Bay Today

Henare O'Keefe to step down after 15 years on Hastings council

5 minutes to read
Henare O'Keefe has been a popular councillor during his time on Hastings Council. He is pictured at Flaxmere Park. Photo / Paul Taylor

NZ Herald
By Gary Hamilton-Irvine

Hastings District councillor Henare O'Keefe has decided to call time as a councillor and not run again at the upcoming local body elections. He spoke to Gary Hamilton-Irvine about 15 years on council, his successes,

