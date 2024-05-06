6 May, 2024 02:00 AM 3 mins to read

New Waipā District Council chief executive Steph O'Sullivan.

A replacement for retiring Waipā District Council chief executive Garry Dyet was appointed today.

Steph O’Sullivan, an experienced local government professional, has been chief executive at Whakatāne District Council for the past five and a half years and has a demonstrable track record.

O’Sullivan will take up the position at the helm of the Waipā council on a five-year contract on Monday, August 26.

Waipā District Mayor Susan O’Regan said O’Sullivan was chosen after a comprehensive recruitment process held over two months.

There had been 84 applicants for the role and the rigorous selection process meant the final candidates were subject to four interview rounds, including one with the full council.

“Steph O’Sullivan was a definite standout from the pool of high-calibre applicants and the council was unanimous in her appointment,” O’Regan said.

“Steph is a vision and values-driven professional who puts people at the heart of everything she does.

“Her passion lies in wanting all parties to succeed in building community wealth, not just organisational wealth.

“She is a strong leader with a proven track record and is highly respected within the local government sector.”

New Waipā District Council chief executive Steph O'Sullivan.

O’Sullivan said she was honoured to accept the role.

She said it was an exciting challenge that would return her to her Waikato roots.

“I’m a proud daughter of South Waikato farming stock and I look forward to being closer to family and friends here in the Waikato.”

She said she had deep respect for Garry Dyet, who was a renowned and strategic leader in local government.

“I was inspired to apply for the role because of the Waipā brand, the strategic focus of the council and the beautiful part of the world that it is.

O’Sullivan has a Bachelor of Resource and Environmental Planning (Hons) degree from Massey University, is a Kellogg Rural Leadership graduate from Lincoln University, and a NZ Commonwealth Leadership representative.

She has strong associations with the Southern Waikato region, being born and raised in Tokoroa in a farming family.

Stephanie O'Sullivan pictured when she won the chief executive role at the Whakatāne District Council in 2018.

Her grandfather, Bernie O’Sullivan, was deputy mayor and councillor of the Tokoroa Borough Council for 17 years.

Public service and community contribution values have been a strong influence from her family, and she is proud to continue representing those values.

Before her tenure with Whakatāne District Council, she spent time in senior and chief executive roles in central government and for iwi in the Waikato and Bay of Plenty, and prior to that in varied roles in the private sector and local government.

She has also held numerous governance roles including at the Waikato River Authority, Waikato River Trails Trust, Tauranga People’s Project, and chairing the advisory board for the University of Waikato Adams High Performance Centre in Mount Maunganui.

O’Sullivan led Whakatāne District Council through a significant strengthening programme of work to enable better-enhanced community delivery and stronger governance, and deepened the council’s community and iwi relationships.