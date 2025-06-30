Patients under 14 or who hold a Community Services Card (CSC) are eligible for full or partially covered fees.

Services across the eight providers will be free for those under 14 with a CSC, while those under 14 without a card will pay between $25 or $30 for a consultation.

Anyone aged between 14 and 17 with a CSC will pay between $25 and $30 per service, while those without will be charged $40 to $55.

Health Minister Simeon Brown says the new virtual GP service wasn't a replacement for GPs. Photo / RNZ

Any adult with a card will pay between $25 and $33 for a consultation, while adults without a CSC will be charged between $69 and $99 per service.

How to use the service

Anyone who wants to use the service can book on the Health New Zealand website and use their smartphone, tablet or computer for the video service.

Health NZ urges people to use the service for everyday health needs like coughs, colds and flu, skin issues or rashes, stomach bugs, minor allergies, prescriptions and medical services.

Health Minister Simeon Brown said the service was about ensuring Kiwis got medical help when they need it.

“Especially when they can’t get a timely appointment with their regular general practitioner (GP), or outside normal clinic hours,” he said.

Last week, the Royal NZ College of General Practitioners raised concerns about the service being pitched by the Government as an alternative to seeing a GP.

“It needs to be seen very much as urgent care - it’s great for that,” medical director Dr Luke Bradford said.

“What it’s not is a model to deliver general practice continuity of care to patients looking after their long-term conditions.”

However, Brown stressed the service wasn’t a replacement for GPs.

“It ensures care is available when and where it’s needed, helping bridge the gap when traditional access to a GP isn’t possible.

“That’s why providers will be required to send clinical notes back to a patient’s GP after an appointment. This ensures safe, consistent treatment and strengthens follow-up care.”

