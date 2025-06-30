Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

New virtual GP service offering video consultations begins today

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

The Government's new virtual GP service rolls out today with three providers offering 24 hour consultations. Photo / File

The Government's new virtual GP service rolls out today with three providers offering 24 hour consultations. Photo / File

The Government’s new virtual health service launches today with consultations costing up to $99.

The new service is targeted at casual patients and those not enrolled with a local GP.

Three of the eight providers will offer 24-hour services, while the remaining five will close about 9pm-10pm on weeknights.

How

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand