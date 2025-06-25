The new service is targeted at casual patients and those not enrolled with a local GP. Chambers said the proposed funding showed that providers would be funded between $55 and $65 for each consultation with a casual patient. GPs received around $15 for a casual adult appointment and $30 for a child.

“It’s really distorting the market,” Chambers said. “The telehealth providers’ actual fee that the patient pays will be significantly less than if they went to see a GP for the same problem. So we think that’s problematic.”

A Health NZ spokesperson said the leaked document was outdated and they could not comment on “speculation”.

GenPro have sought clarification from Health Minister Simeon Brown on the funding discrepancy.

Brown did not address questions about funding. In a statement, he said that information about pricing would be available once the service had launched. It was likely to be operational “from the middle of the year”, he said.

The $164 million digital service is in the testing phase; patients can choose from five providers on the Health NZ website: Tend Health, Emergency Consult, Well Revolution, CareHQ Online Doctors, and Arataki Wellness Centre. That list is likely to grow when the service is officially launched.

The listed providers declined to comment on how much they planned to charge for consultations under the new service.

A Tend Health spokesperson said they could not comment on future pricing but the company supported ongoing conversations about funding models “that better support access to healthcare”.

Tend’s website shows it currently charges $80 for its “Online Now 24/7″ service for a casual patient.

CareHQ, which is co-owned by Southern Cross Insurance and ProCare, also declined to comment before the service launched. It charges $80 for a virtual consultation.

Well Revolution charges $49 during the day or $79 for after-hours.

Emergency Consult and Arataki’s pricing was not readily available.

The leaked document said providers had discretion over how much they charged adult patients who did not have a community services card. Fees for card holders would be capped at $25.

The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners has also raised concerns about the service being pitched by the Government as an alternative to seeing a GP.

“It needs to be seen very much as urgent care - it’s great for that,” medical director Dr Luke Bradford said. “What it’s not is a model to deliver general practice continuity of care to patients looking after their long-term conditions.”

Brown said the service would not be an alternative to general practice but would ensure access for people who could not see a GP when they needed one.

“This service will provide another option similar to urgent care services, and will be particularly helpful for those people who are not currently enrolled with a GP, who can’t get a timely appointment, or who live in rural locations.”

Health NZ acting national director of planning, funding and outcomes Jason Power said further information would be provided when the service was ready for a full launch.

He said it was important to note that the online service was designed to support core general practice teams. Health NZ’s focus was still on having people enrolled with a local clinic.

Telehealth providers would be required to send a note back to a patient’s GP after an appointment to assist with continuity of care.

