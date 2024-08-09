Makauri School's new administration centre and two refurbished classrooms have been officially opened. Photo / Tomomi Kato-Golding

Two classrooms and an administration area refurbished at Makauri School have been officially opened.

Guests at the opening included property managers, architects, local Ministry of Education representatives, past staff and board of trustees members, along with past and present students.

“We were especially honoured to welcome former principals Judy Nicol and Brendon Fiebig, both of whom played pivotal roles in the planning of this significant project,” Makauri principal Cambell McNaught said.

“The involvement of our tamariki added a special touch to the ceremony.”



