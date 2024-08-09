Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

New spaces at Gisborne’s Makauri School officially opened

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read
Makauri School's new administration centre and two refurbished classrooms have been officially opened. Photo / Tomomi Kato-Golding

Makauri School's new administration centre and two refurbished classrooms have been officially opened. Photo / Tomomi Kato-Golding

Two classrooms and an administration area refurbished at Makauri School have been officially opened.

Guests at the opening included property managers, architects, local Ministry of Education representatives, past staff and board of trustees members, along with past and present students.

“We were especially honoured to welcome former principals Judy Nicol and Brendon Fiebig, both of whom played pivotal roles in the planning of this significant project,” Makauri principal Cambell McNaught said.

“The involvement of our tamariki added a special touch to the ceremony.”


Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Students played a big part in the ceremony marking the official opening of refurbished classrooms and the admin area as this enthusiastic haka shows. Photo / Tomomi Kato-Golding
Students played a big part in the ceremony marking the official opening of refurbished classrooms and the admin area as this enthusiastic haka shows. Photo / Tomomi Kato-Golding

“It was heartwarming to see our current eldest and youngest students come together to cut the ribbon, symbolising the unity and continuity of our school community.”

“We feel fortunate to move into these beautiful spaces, made possible by the hard work and dedication of the principals who came before me.

“The visual at the front of the admin area holds special significance, relating to the local story of Mahakirau, which is an integral part of our kura’s heritage,” McNaught said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“The feathers depicted are a representation of the feathers from one of Ruakapanga’s birds, forming a vital part of the Makauri narrative.

Makauri School principal Cambell McNaught says it was" heartwarming to see our current eldest and youngest students come together to cut the ribbon". Photo / Tomomi Kato-Golding
Makauri School principal Cambell McNaught says it was" heartwarming to see our current eldest and youngest students come together to cut the ribbon". Photo / Tomomi Kato-Golding


“This refurbishment marks a new chapter for Makauri School, and we look forward to the many opportunities these new spaces will provide for our students and staff.”



Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand