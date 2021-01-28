New social housing units open on Christchurch's Brougham St

The Otautahi Community Housing Trust will officially open stage one of a new community housing development at the end of January. Photo / George Heard.

Stage one of a rebuilt Christchurch community housing complex, demolished after the February 22, 2011, earthquake, will open tomorrow.

The site at 356-402 Brougham St was previously a large social housing complex called Brougham Village, where 89 homes were demolished.

The first stage – Koromiko Lane – is a community of 30 new Homestar 7 homes. A further 60 homes will be completed between now and June.

It's the largest building project commissioned by Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust since its establishment in 2016.

It is the one of the largest developments of its kind under construction for an NGO in New Zealand.

ŌCHT chief executive, Cate Kearney, said it was a significant boost to community housing stock in the city and provides homes that are modern, dry, healthy and cheaper to run for those most in need.

"Three distinctly different communities have been designed for each of the three stages of this 90-home project, and they're supported by many innovations. A great deal of thought went into the planning, which sought to minimise the build density too," she said.

ŌCHT commercial and development manager Ed Leeson said the project is designed to the NZ Green Building Homestar 7 standard, and the construction considered safety and longevity of materials and their relationship to the residential and industrial buildings in the area.

"Everything from the brickwork to the metal cladding, the window location, the insulation and heat recovery systems contribute to making these homes as energy efficient as possible. We're also keen to promote energy efficiency outside the homes, which is why we're working toward having e-bikes and electric vehicles on-site, too."

Land for the development was transferred to ŌCHT as part of the 2014 Housing Accord Agreement between the city council and the Government to capitalise the trust. The complex will be owned and managed by ŌCHT.

Overall, the Brougham St development will consist of 70 1-bedroom homes, three 3-bedroom homes, 14 2-bedroom homes and three 4-bedroom homes.

Twelve homes have been designed so they can be converted to provide mobility accessible bathrooms at a future date, to meet accessible home requirements.

Mayor Lianne Dalziel will open Koromiko Lane on Friday.

- starnews.co.nz