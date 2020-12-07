New poll - Labour, Jacinda Ardern up; National, Judith Collins down

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern out on the campaign trail, taking selfies with supporters. Photo / Jason Walls

Jason Walls is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

The Labour Government is in full honeymoon mode in the latest One News Colmar Brunton opinion poll - increasing its election night landslide to a rating of 53 per cent, up seven per cent on the last poll.



Meanwhile National is languishing on just 25 per cent, down six per cent on the poll in mid-October.



The minor parties, Act and the Greens are steady on 8 while the Maori Party's on 2.

The news is the same for preferred Prime Ministers, Jacinda Ardern up 3 on 58 per cent - her second-highest score ever - Judith Collins thrashed on 12 per cent, a fall of eight.

Worrying for her is the first showing of former Air New Zealand boss Christopher Luxon on two per cent.

Much of the attention has been on New Zealand's minor parties, particularly the recently re-elected Māori Party.

The Māori Party has been making headlines for a number of weeks now; first after a scrap with House Speaker Trevor Mallard, then after their MPs – Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer – delivered significant maiden speeches last week.

It's been close to two months since New Zealanders went to the polls.

Labour won an historic 50 per cent support – enough to form a 65-seat majority in the House.

National, however, dropped to 25.6 per cent. That's its second-lowest election result in recent history.

The dramatic defeat saw the end of Gerry Brownlee's deputy leadership of the party – he stood down a few weeks after the election.

In his stead, Shane Reti was elected as the party's second in charge.

And there was a leadership change on the Government side as well.

After New Zealand First failed to meet the 5 per cent threshold, a new Deputy Prime Minister had to be selected.

Labour's Kelvin Davis told Ardern that he did not want the job but was keen to stay on as the party's deputy leader.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson was then selected for the role.