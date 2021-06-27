New Plymouth's newest multi-millionaire yet to come forward

The $13 million winning Lotto ticket was bought from New World Merrilands. Photo / File

Lotto's newest multi-millionaire is yet to come forward to claim the $13 million winning Powerball ticket.

The lucky ticket was bought from New World Merrilands in New Plymouth, but Lotto is still waiting for them to come to make contact after the life-changing draw.

A Lotto spokeswoman encouraged the new winner to write their name on the back of their ticket and check it immediately in-store at any Lotto store, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

"We're looking forward to celebrating with our newest multi-millionaire."

New World Merrilands owner Luke Stock told NZME on Sunday that the atmosphere in the store had been amazing as staff turned up for their shifts and punters arrived to check their tickets.

"Everyone is super delighted. Of course, there is a lot of talk around who the winner could be, but we are just hoping it is a local, someone with a kind heart and a lot of love to give."

It was the biggest winning ticket his store had sold.

Last night's jackpot was the second big win in June after a $16.5m ticket struck gold in Hamilton earlier this month.

Yesterday's winning numbers were 26, 1, 11, 32, 2, 6.

The bonus ball was 10 and the Powerball 3.

Other Powerball wins in 2021

• January 2: $2.8m - The Market Store, Twizel

• January 2: $2.8m - Fresh Choice, Te Anau

• January 6: $4.5m - Te Aroha Supermarket, Te Aroha

• January 20: $8.5m - Western Heights Foodmarket, Rotorua

• February 27: $22.5m - MyLotto, Christchurch

• March 13: $8.25m - Paper Plus, Matamata

• March 20: $5.2m - Hornby Mall Lotto, Christchurch

• March 24: $4.25m - MyLotto, Northland

• April 17: $14.25m - MyLotto, Auckland

• May 8: $12.3m - Hylite Dairy, Auckland

• June 5: $16.5m - Hamilton