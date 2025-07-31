Advertisement
New Plymouth man dies trying to retrieve keys from house fire to take nephew to hospital

Jazlyn Whales
By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

The fatal fire engulfed the home on Oranga St, New Plymouth, on July 23. Photo / Supplied

A close friend of a man who died in a fatal house fire in New Plymouth believes the victim went to retrieve his keys so he could rush his injured nephew to hospital.

Nigel Tyler died after a fire in his New Plymouth home on Oranga St just after 11pm

