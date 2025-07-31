Tyler’s nephew was taken to hospital for treatment. His condition is not known.
Stephen Dravitzki, a close friend, said he believed Tyler wanted the keys to get his injured nephew to hospital.
“He would do anything for anyone – he was just one of those people,” Dravitzki said.
“Nigel was the kindest person you could meet.”
He said the pair had worked together on the Umuroa, a boat used for oil and gas production, for many years.
The pair were working together when Tyler’s wife died in 2016 and he missed the chance to say goodbye to her.
“We were both on the helicopter coming back to base after being held up offshore; she had passed before he could say goodbye,” Dravitzki said.
He said Tyler was a private person but many former friends and colleagues would be attending the funeral.
Police said they could not confirm details of what caused the fire.
