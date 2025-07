Crews were called to Oranga St, New Plymouth, at 11pm last night. Photo / NZME

Crews were called to Oranga St, New Plymouth, at 11pm last night. Photo / NZME

One person has died, and a child has been hospitalised with burns after a fire ripped through a New Plymouth home.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Belinda Beets said that crews had to stop the occupants from re-entering the house while they attempted to extinguish the blaze.

Beets said crews were called to Oranga St, Westown, just before 11 last night.

The home was “well involved” upon arrival, and three trucks were called to the scene. Two additional support vehicles were also sent.