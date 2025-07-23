Advertisement
Updated

Child screams for uncle who ran back into fatal New Plymouth house fire for ute keys

Rachel Maher
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Sport New Zealand abandoning transgender guidelines, SkyCity introduces carded play and person dead after New Plymouth house fire.

A woman who witnessed a fatal house fire says she will never forget the screams of a badly-burned boy who called out for his uncle trapped in the blaze.

The neighbour held the injured child as the fire tore through his Oranga St, New Plymouth home around 11pm yesterday.

“That

Save