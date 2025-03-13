“I went to the kitchen to grab some snacks for us both, and while I was stood at the kitchen bench, I remembered the draw, so I logged in to check my ticket,” she said.

“All of the numbers lined up – I couldn’t believe it! Because it was a Must Be Won, I was sure I’d be sharing it with others… and initially thought it was $150,000, but after reading the number a few more times, I realised it was $1.5m!”

The woman shouted for her mum and her daughter to come.

“At this point, I was sat on the ground, I couldn’t speak, I felt sick. All the family came through and we were so happy – in shock, but happy,” she told Lotto NZ.

After claiming their prize and letting the news sink in, the family are thinking about what they’d like to do with their win.

“We will pay off our mortgage first – being mortgage-free is a dream come true,” said the woman.

Yesterday evening’s $8m Powerball jackpot was not struck and rolls over to $10m for this Saturday’s draw.

Two lucky Lotto players from Auckland and Foxton each won $500,000 with Lotto First Division. The winning tickets were sold at Porchester Rd Superette in Papakura and The Paper Trail in Foxton.

