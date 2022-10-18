A new photo of the red van has been released. Photo / Supplied

Police are appealing to a driver involved in a hit and run in Wellington, saying they know the person must be "distraught".

Police are investigating a serious hit and run incident in Miramar on Sunday evening, and have released a new photo of the red van suspected to be involved.

The victim was hit about 8.20pm and remains in a serious condition in Wellington Hospital, Detective Sergeant Rebekah Cusin said.

"We understand the driver of the van is no doubt distraught about what happened and we know it is difficult to come forward," she said.

"As more time goes on, the more difficult it becomes, and we would be grateful to offer some consolation to the victim's family soon."

Witnesses describe a red van and police understand the vehicle has after-market mag wheels.

Police are asking for information from anyone who may have seen the vehicle.

People with information can call 105 or make a report online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report, quoting file number 221016/4736.