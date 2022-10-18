Peter Rasmussen (left) attending a ceremony at Ōtāhuhu College for a presentation to Graham Lowe. Photo / Supplied

A woman who was charged in connection with the death of 75-year-old Peter Rasmussen in South Auckland has pleaded guilty to being an accessory.

Chauntel Laurent admitted to being an accessory after the fact to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in the death of Rasmussen, after she helped others avoid arrest and conviction.

In the High Court at Auckland today Justice Sally Fitzgerald convicted Laurent and remanded her on bail to await sentencing on November 29.

Rasmussen​, a rugby league coach and stalwart of Ōtahuhu, Auckland, was shot and killed in August last year in his home of many years on Princes St East, just days before his birthday.

Lawyers for Lasalosi Vaitohi, who is accused of Rasmussen's murder, previously described the attack on the elderly man in his own home as a prison-ordered "hit gone wrong".

Vaitohi, along with an 18-year-old and 21-year-old, are charged with Rasmussen's murder and are set to stand trial in August next year.

The men were charged with murder four months after Rasmussen's death.

The fatal shooting of the rugby league enthusiast came days after Auckland was plunged into lockdown during the Delta outbreak in August last year.

His death rocked the Ōtāhuhu community where he lived, especially those associated with his much-loved club, the Ōtāhuhu Rovers Rugby League Football Club, where he spent much of his time.

Rasmussen had three children and four grandchildren.

"Much loved family man, trusted friend and Ōtāhuhu legend," his death notice read.