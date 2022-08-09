New opt-in Snapchat feature allows parents to see who their kids are messaging

House values dip further, a controversial harbour bridge trial is back on the cards and the violent attack of Tauranga’s new MP kept quiet in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A new opt-in Snapchat feature will allow parents to see who their children are friends with and are messaging on the app.

The social media company unveiled the new parental tool, called the Family Centre, on Tuesday afternoon. Parents can also confidentially report any accounts they think could be concerning.

Children need to accept their parents' invitation to join the Family Centre - and if they do, parents can view who their kids are communicating with, but not the contents of the message or other content sent via the app.

In a statement, Snapchat said the tool was designed to reflect the way parents engage with their teenagers in the real world.

"Parents usually know who their teens are friends with and when they are hanging out – but don't eavesdrop on their private conversations.

"Our goal is to help empower parents and teens in a way that still protects a teenager's autonomy and privacy."

People wanting to join Snapchat must be at least 13 years old and only users aged up to 18 can join the Family Centre.

The move follows similar initiatives by other platforms, however, it has since been reported that children have been able to skirt the measures.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier in the year that new family protection measures that were being piloted by Instagram and other platforms could be sidestepped by teenagers that set up a new account under a new name, and giving a fake age, given the lack of verification procedures.