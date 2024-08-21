The mean, or average, salary is $152,034, compared to $97,200 across the wider public service.

Other documents outline the ministry’s proposed structure, including three deputy chief executives earning up to $350,000 each.

Green MP Francisco Hernandez said the coalition’s hypocrisy was galling given the deep cuts being felt across other parts of the public sector.

“The government has a double standard: one for its pet ministries and its pet ministers, and the other for the wider public service which is actually doing really useful things.”

Hernandez said the “ideology-driven agency” was merely duplicating work and should be defunded, with the money spent instead on real frontline services, such as Oranga Tamariki or health.

The Taxpayers’ Union also issued a statement in response to the news, decrying “bureaucratic blob” and calling it a test of Seymour’s credibility.

“This upstart ministry seems to be running in completely the wrong direction,” executive director Jordan Williams said.

“Seymour needs to lead by example, and has now set himself a tough task to demonstrate value for money from his new gold-plated department.”

Public Service Minister Nicola Willis referred all RNZ’s questions to Seymour. Seymour’s office has yet to respond.

Seymour has previously described the ministry as being “small but mighty”.

Ahead of the election, ACT campaigned on axing the Productivity Commission, and its 20-odd staff, and instead setting up the Ministry for Regulation.

The new department is tasked with assessing red tape across a range of sectors and “clearing out laws that are sapping Kiwi ingenuity”, Seymour has said.

Since taking office, the government has directed savings to be made across ministries, agencies and departments.

RNZ has tallied a net loss of more than 6500 roles to date.